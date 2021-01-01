Apple iPhone 13 mini Display 80 Performance 66 Battery 69 Camera 73 NanoReview score 75 Category Flagship Announced September 2021 Release date September 2021 Launch price ~ 875 USD

80 Display Type OLED Size 5.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 476 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% Display features - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness 801 nits

85 Design and build Height 131.5 mm (5.18 inches) Width 64.2 mm (2.53 inches) Thickness 7.65 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 141 gramm (4.97 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 85.1%

66 Performance All specs and test Apple iPhone 13 mini in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Apple A15 Bionic Max. clock 3200 MHz CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Blizzard

- 2 cores at 3.2 GHz: Avalanche Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Apple GPU Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type NVMe Memory card No

98 Software Operating system iOS 15

69 Battery Specifications Capacity 2425 mAh Charge power 20 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)

73 Camera Specs and camera test of the iPhone 13 mini Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.7 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 23 mm Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM/EDGE 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz 3G network UMTS 850, 900, 1700/2100, 1900, 2100 MHz 4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 66, 71 5G support Yes

90 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced September 2021 Release date September 2021 Launch price ~ 875 USD Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor Box * -

