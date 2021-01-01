Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Display 94 Performance 73 Battery 87 Camera 84 NanoReview score 83 Category Flagship Announced September 2021 Release date September 2021 Launch price ~ 1375 USD

94 Display Type OLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness 1012 nits

84 Design and build Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 7.65 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 240 gramm (8.47 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 87.4%

73 Performance All specs and test Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Apple A15 Bionic Max. clock 3200 MHz CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Blizzard

- 2 cores at 3.2 GHz: Avalanche Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Apple GPU Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type NVMe Memory card No

98 Software Operating system iOS 15

87 Battery Specifications Capacity 4373 mAh Charge power 20 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)

84 Camera Specs and camera test of the iPhone 13 Pro Max Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 3x Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 23 mm Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM/EDGE 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz 3G network UMTS 850, 900, 1700/2100, 1900, 2100 MHz 4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 66, 71 5G support Yes

90 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced September 2021 Release date September 2021 Launch price ~ 1375 USD Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor Box * -

