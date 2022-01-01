Apple iPhone 14 Plus Display 78 Performance 87 Battery 87 Camera 75 NanoReview score 81 Category Flagship Announced September 2022 Release date October 2022

78 Display Type OLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 458 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Max rated brightness 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

84 Design and build Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue, Red, Purple Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 87.4%

87 Performance All specs and test Apple iPhone 14 Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Apple A15 Bionic Max. clock 3230 MHz CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard

- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Apple GPU GPU clock 1200 MHz Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type NVMe Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1797 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4815

98 Software Operating system iOS 16

87 Battery Specifications Capacity 4325 mAh Charge power 20 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)

75 Camera Specs and camera test of the iPhone 14 Plus Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/1.9 Focal length 23 mm Sensor size 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

80 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM/EDGE (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz) 3G network UMTS/HSPA+/DC-HSDPA (850, 900, 1700/2100, 1900, 2100 MHz) 4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 53, 32, 66, 71 5G support Yes

90 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced September 2022 Release date October 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor Box * -

