Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Display
78
Performance
87
Battery
87
Camera
75
NanoReview score
81
Category Flagship
Announced September 2022
Release date October 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Apple iPhone 14 Plus
78

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
84

Design and build

Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
87.4%
87

Performance

All specs and test Apple iPhone 14 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 3230 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Apple GPU
GPU clock 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type NVMe
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1797
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4815
98

Software

Operating system iOS 16
87

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4325 mAh
Charge power 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
75

Camera

Specs and camera test of the iPhone 14 Plus
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/1.9
Focal length 23 mm
Sensor size 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
80

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM/EDGE (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz)
3G network UMTS/HSPA+/DC-HSDPA (850, 900, 1700/2100, 1900, 2100 MHz)
4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 53, 32, 66, 71
5G support Yes
90

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced September 2022
Release date October 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iPhone 14 Plus may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (5 votes)

Promotion
