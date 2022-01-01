Home > Apple Smartphones > Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: specifications and benchmarks

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Display
93
Performance
92
Battery
85
Camera
83
NanoReview score
87
Specifications of the iPhone 14 Pro Max was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate. This page will be updated after the official release.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
93

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 457 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 88.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
86

Design and build

Height 160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
88.4%
92

Performance

All specs and test Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A16 Bionic
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type NVMe
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1978
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4986
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1091717
98

Software

Operating system iOS 16
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4323 mAh
Charge power 27 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr
83

Camera

Specs and camera test of the iPhone 14 Pro Max
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 23 mm
Sensor size 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
81

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
90

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iPhone 14 Pro Max may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.2 of 5 points (5 votes)

