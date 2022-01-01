Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Display
93
Performance
92
Battery
85
Camera
83
NanoReview score
87
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2022
|Release date
|September 2022
Specifications of the iPhone 14 Pro Max was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate. This page will be updated after the official release.
93
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1284 x 2778 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|457 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.4%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
86
Design and build
|Height
|160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
Screen-to-body ratio
88.4%
92
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A16 Bionic
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1978
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4986
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1091717
98
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 16
85
Battery
|Capacity
|4323 mAh
|Charge power
|27 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
83
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|23 mm
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
81
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|5G support
|Yes
90
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2022
|Release date
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iPhone 14 Pro Max may differ by country or region