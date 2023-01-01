Apple iPhone 15 Plus
- Screen: 6.7" OLED - 1290 x 2796
- SoC: Apple A16 Bionic
- Camera: 2 (48 MP + 12 MP)
- Battery: 4330 mAh
- OS: iOS 17
- Weight: 201 grams (7.09 oz)
Review
Display
70
Camera
75
Performance
60*
Gaming
n/a
Battery
78*
Connectivity
78
NanoReview Score
71*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Apple iPhone 15 Plus
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1290 x 2796 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|2000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|201 g (7.09 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
Screen-to-body ratio
88%
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Max clock
|3460 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple A16 GPU
|GPU shading units
|640
|GPU clock
|1398 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1789.4 GFLOPS
Memory
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 17
Battery
|Capacity
|4330 mAh
|Max charge power
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM/EDGE (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz)
|3G network
|UMTS/HSPA+/DC-HSDPA (850, 900, 1700/2100, 1900, 2100 MHz)
|4G network
|LTE (Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 66, 71)
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2023
|Release date
|September 2023
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Bundled charger
|Not included
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iPhone 15 Plus may differ by country or region