Home > Apple Smartphones > Apple iPhone 15 Plus: specifications and benchmarks

Apple iPhone 15 Plus

Apple iPhone 15 Plus
  • Screen: 6.7" OLED - 1290 x 2796
  • SoC: Apple A16 Bionic
  • Camera: 2 (48 MP + 12 MP)
  • Battery: 4330 mAh
  • OS: iOS 17
  • Weight: 201 grams (7.09 oz)

Review

Display
70
Camera
75
Performance
60*
Gaming
n/a
Battery
78*
Connectivity
78
NanoReview Score
71*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Apple iPhone 15 Plus

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1290 x 2796 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 2000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 88%
Display features - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 201 g (7.09 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
88%

Performance

All specs and test Apple iPhone 15 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A16 Bionic
Max clock 3460 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Apple A16 GPU
GPU shading units 640
GPU clock 1398 MHz
FLOPS ~1789.4 GFLOPS
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type NVMe
Memory card No

Software

Operating system iOS 17

Battery

Capacity 4330 mAh
Max charge power 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)

Camera

Specs and camera test of the iPhone 15 Plus
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/1.9
Focal length 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM/EDGE (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz)
3G network UMTS/HSPA+/DC-HSDPA (850, 900, 1700/2100, 1900, 2100 MHz)
4G network LTE (Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 66, 71)
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced September 2023
Release date September 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Not included
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iPhone 15 Plus may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.4 of 5 points (8 votes)

Competitors

1. Apple iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Plus
2. Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max or iPhone 15 Plus
3. Apple iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus
4. Apple iPhone 14 Plus or iPhone 15 Plus
5. Apple iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 15 Plus
6. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max or iPhone 15 Plus
7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus or Apple iPhone 15 Plus
8. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max or iPhone 15 Plus
9. Apple iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 15 Plus
10. Samsung Galaxy S23 or Apple iPhone 15 Plus
Compare other phones (1200+)

Write a comment

Promotion
EnglishРусский