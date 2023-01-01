Apple iPhone 15 Plus Screen: 6.7" OLED - 1290 x 2796

6.7" OLED - 1290 x 2796 SoC: Apple A16 Bionic

Apple A16 Bionic Camera: 2 (48 MP + 12 MP)

2 (48 MP + 12 MP) Battery: 4330 mAh

4330 mAh OS: iOS 17

iOS 17 Weight: 201 grams (7.09 oz)

Review Display 70 Camera 75 Performance 60 * Gaming n/a Battery 78 * Connectivity 78 NanoReview Score 71 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Apple iPhone 15 Plus

Display Type OLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1290 x 2796 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 460 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 2000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1600 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 88% Display features - DCI-P3

Design and build Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) Width 77.8 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 88%

Performance All specs and test Apple iPhone 15 Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Apple A16 Bionic Max clock 3460 MHz CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth

- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Apple A16 GPU GPU shading units 640 GPU clock 1398 MHz FLOPS ~1789.4 GFLOPS Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type NVMe Memory card No

Software Operating system iOS 17

Battery Capacity 4330 mAh Max charge power 20 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)

Camera Specs and camera test of the iPhone 15 Plus Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 2 (48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/1.9 Focal length 23 mm Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM/EDGE (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz) 3G network UMTS/HSPA+/DC-HSDPA (850, 900, 1700/2100, 1900, 2100 MHz) 4G network LTE (Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 66, 71) 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced September 2023 Release date September 2023 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor Bundled charger Not included

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iPhone 15 Plus may differ by country or region