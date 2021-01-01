Apple iPhone 8
Display
55
Performance
64
Battery
56
Camera
61
NanoReview score
62
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2017
|Release date
|September 2017
|Launch price
|~ 712 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Apple iPhone 8
55
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|65.4%
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Response time
|22 ms
|Contrast
|1373:1
Max. Brightness
634 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
61
Design and build
|Height
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
65.4%
64
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple GPU
|FLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
4180
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
10172
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
931
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2187
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
200812
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
266589
98
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|OS size
|6 GB
56
Battery
|Capacity
|1821 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:36 hr
Talk (3G)
12:24 hr
61
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
93
Video quality
90
Generic camera score
92
62
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|No
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G support
|No
87
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
79.4 dB
Other
|SAR (head)
|1.35 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.36 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iPhone 8 may differ by country or region