Apple iPhone 8

Category Flagship
Announced September 2017
Release date September 2017
Launch price ~ 712 USD

55 Display Type IPS LCD Size 4.7 inches Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 326 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 65.4% Display tests RGB color space 99.9% PWM Not detected Response time 22 ms Contrast 1373:1 Max. Brightness 634 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

61 Design and build Height 138.4 mm (5.45 inches) Width 67.3 mm (2.65 inches) Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 148 gramm (5.22 oz) Waterproof IP67 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Silver, Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 65.4%

64 Performance All specs and test Apple iPhone 8 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Apple A11 Bionic Max. clock 2100 MHz CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral

- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Apple GPU FLOPS ~325 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4 Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 256 GB Storage type NVMe Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 4180 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 10172 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 931 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2187 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 200812 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 266589

98 Software Operating system iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2) OS size 6 GB

56 Battery Specifications Capacity 1821 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 11:54 hr Watching videos (Player) 10:36 hr Talk (3G) 12:24 hr

61 Camera Specs and camera test of the iPhone 8 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Flash Quad LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Lenses 1 (12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 3088 x 2320 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 32 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type BSI CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 93 Video quality 90 Generic camera score 92

62 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type No USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 16 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G support No

87 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 79.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced September 2017 Release date September 2017 Launch price ~ 712 USD SAR (head) 1.35 W/kg SAR (body) 1.36 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

