Apple iPhone 8

Display
55
Performance
64
Battery
56
Camera
61
NanoReview score
62
Category Flagship
Announced September 2017
Release date September 2017
Launch price ~ 712 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Apple iPhone 8
55

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 4.7 inches
Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 65.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9%
PWM Not detected
Response time 22 ms
Contrast 1373:1
Max. Brightness
634 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
61

Design and build

Height 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof IP67
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
65.4%
64

Performance

All specs and test Apple iPhone 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2100 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Apple GPU
FLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 256 GB
Storage type NVMe
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
4180
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
10172
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
931
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2187
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
200812
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
266589
98

Software

Operating system iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
OS size 6 GB
56

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 1821 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:36 hr
Talk (3G)
12:24 hr
61

Camera

Specs and camera test of the iPhone 8
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital
Flash Quad LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 32 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
93
Video quality
90
Generic camera score
92
62

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type No
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 16
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G support No
87

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
79.4 dB

Other

SAR (head) 1.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.36 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iPhone 8 may differ by country or region

