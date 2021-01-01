Apple iPhone XR
Display
62
Performance
80
Battery
69
Camera
64
NanoReview score
72
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2018
|Release date
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 812 USD
62
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79%
|RGB color space
|100%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Response time
|32.8 ms
|Contrast
|1920:1
Max. Brightness
692 nits
72
Design and build
|Height
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
Screen-to-body ratio
79%
80
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
4772
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
11177
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2215
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
334124
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
417232
98
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|OS size
|11.1 GB
69
Battery
|Capacity
|2942 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
15:03 hr
64
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|32 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
103
Video quality
96
Generic camera score
101
75
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|No
|USB version
|2
|USB features
|- Charging
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900
91
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
86.9 dB
Other
|SAR (head)
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iPhone XR may differ by country or region