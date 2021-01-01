Home > Apple Smartphones > Apple iPhone XR: specifications and benchmarks

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR
Display
62
Performance
80
Battery
69
Camera
64
NanoReview score
72
Category Flagship
Announced September 2018
Release date October 2018
Launch price ~ 812 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Apple iPhone XR
62

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches
Resolution 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79%
Display tests
RGB color space 100%
PWM Not detected
Response time 32.8 ms
Contrast 1920:1
Max. Brightness
692 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
72

Design and build

Height 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP67
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
79%
80

Performance

All specs and test Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2490 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type NVMe
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
4772
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
11177
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2215
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
334124
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
417232
98

Software

Operating system iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
OS size 11.1 GB
69

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2942 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
15:03 hr
64

Camera

Specs and camera test of the iPhone XR
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash Quad LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 32 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
103
Video quality
96
Generic camera score
101
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type No
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900
91

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
86.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced September 2018
Release date October 2018
Launch price ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iPhone XR may differ by country or region

