Apple iPhone XR
Category Flagship
Announced September 2018
Release date October 2018
Launch price ~ 812 USD

62 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.1 inches Resolution 828 x 1792 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 326 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 79% Display tests RGB color space 100% PWM Not detected Response time 32.8 ms Contrast 1920:1 Max. Brightness 692 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

72 Design and build Height 150.9 mm (5.94 inches) Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) Waterproof IP67 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 79%

80 Performance All specs and test Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Apple A12 Bionic Max. clock 2490 MHz CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest

- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Apple A12 Bionic GPU GPU clock 1100 MHz FLOPS ~560 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type NVMe Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 4772 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 11177 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1095 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2215 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 334124 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 417232

98 Software Operating system iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2) OS size 11.1 GB

69 Battery Specifications Capacity 2942 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:43 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 13:04 hr Watching videos (Player) 15:08 hr Talk (3G) 15:03 hr

64 Camera Specs and camera test of the iPhone XR Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash Quad LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Lenses 1 (12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 3088 x 2316 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 32 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 103 Video quality 96 Generic camera score 101

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type No USB version 2 USB features - Charging GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900

91 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 86.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced September 2018 Release date October 2018 Launch price ~ 812 USD SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iPhone XR may differ by country or region