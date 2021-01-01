Home > Asus Smartphones > Asus ROG Phone 5: specifications and benchmarks

Asus ROG Phone 5

Display
89
Performance
100
Battery
91
Camera
63
NanoReview score
83
Category Flagship
Announced March 2021
Release date March 2021
Launch price ~ 1000 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Asus ROG Phone 5
89

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 82%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
809 nits
52

Design and build

Height 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 9.9 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 239 gramm (8.43 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
82%
100

Performance

All specs and test Asus ROG Phone 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3790
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
732694
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM ROG UI
91

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh
Charge power 65 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 5 (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:33 hr
Watching videos (Player)
22:36 hr
Talk (3G)
31:40 hr
63

Camera

Specs and camera test of the ROG Phone 5
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 125°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 35 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
93

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 22
2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz
3G network WCDMA 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 19
4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 66, 71
5G support Yes
84

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the ROG Phone 5 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

