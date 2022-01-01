Home > Asus Smartphones > Asus ROG Phone 6: specifications and benchmarks

Asus ROG Phone 6

Asus ROG Phone 6
Display
90
Performance
96
Battery
91
Camera
60
NanoReview score
81
Category Flagship
Announced July 2022
Release date July 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Asus ROG Phone 6
90

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 165 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 82.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
833 nits
58

Design and build

Height 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 10.3 mm (0.41 inches)
Weight 239 gramm (8.43 oz)
Waterproof IPX4
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
82.2%
96

Performance

All specs and test Asus ROG Phone 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1331
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3989
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1101841
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 12
91

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh
Charge power 65 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes
60

Camera

Specs and camera test of the ROG Phone 6
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 5 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels
Focal length 27.5 mm
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
89

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz
3G network WCDMA 800 (19)/ 850(5/6) / 900(8) / 1700(4) / 1900 (2) / 2100 (1)
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800),25(1900), 26(850),28(700), 29(700),30(2300) 32(1500), 66(1700/2100), 71(600), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500),42(3500), 43, 48(3600)
5G support Yes
92

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced July 2022
Release date July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the ROG Phone 6 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

Competitors

1. Asus ROG Phone 6 or Apple iPhone 12
2. Asus ROG Phone 6 or Asus ROG Phone 5
3. Asus ROG Phone 6 or Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
4. Asus ROG Phone 6 or ZTE nubia Red Magic 7
5. Asus ROG Phone 6 or ZTE nubia Red Magic 7 Pro
6. Asus ROG Phone 6 or Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro

Write a comment

Promotion
РусскийEnglish