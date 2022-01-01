Asus ROG Phone 6 Display 90 Performance 96 Battery 91 Camera 60 NanoReview score 81 Category Flagship Announced July 2022 Release date July 2022

90 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2448 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 165 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 82.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 833 nits

58 Design and build Height 173 mm (6.81 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 10.3 mm (0.41 inches) Weight 239 gramm (8.43 oz) Waterproof IPX4 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 82.2%

96 Performance All specs and test Asus ROG Phone 6 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Max. clock 3190 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2 Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 GPU clock 900 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1331 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3989 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1101841 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Smartphone Scores - 4th place

63 Software Operating system Android 12

91 Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh Charge power 65 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes

60 Camera Specs and camera test of the ROG Phone 6 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 5 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels Focal length 27.5 mm Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

89 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz 3G network WCDMA 800 (19)/ 850(5/6) / 900(8) / 1700(4) / 1900 (2) / 2100 (1) 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800),25(1900), 26(850),28(700), 29(700),30(2300) 32(1500), 66(1700/2100), 71(600), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500),42(3500), 43, 48(3600) 5G support Yes

92 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced July 2022 Release date July 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

