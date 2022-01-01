Home > Asus Smartphones > Asus ROG Phone 6D: specifications and benchmarks

Asus ROG Phone 6D

Asus ROG Phone 6D
Display
90
Performance
98
Battery
91
Camera
64
NanoReview score
84
Category Flagship
Announced September 2022
Release date October 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Asus ROG Phone 6D
90

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2448 pixels
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 165 Hz
Max rated brightness 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 82.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
64

Design and build

Height 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 10.4 mm (0.41 inches)
Weight 239 gramm (8.43 oz)
Waterproof IPX4
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
82.2%
98

Performance

All specs and test Asus ROG Phone 6D in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
Max. clock 3350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G710 MC10
Memory
RAM size 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1377
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4533
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1149845
CPU 291317
GPU 430867
Memory 218270
UX 206140
Total score 1149845
63

Software

Operating system Android 12
91

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh
Charge power 65 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (78% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:44 hr
64

Camera

Specs and camera test of the ROG Phone 6D
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800
Focal length 28 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
90

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz
3G network WCDMA 19(800), 5/6(850) , 8(900), 4(1700), 2(1900), 1(2100)
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850),28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500),42(3500), 43(3700), 48(3600, 19(800), 5/6(850) , 8(900), 4(1700), 2(1900), 1(2100)
5G support Yes
92

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced September 2022
Release date October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the ROG Phone 6D may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

