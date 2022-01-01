Asus ROG Phone 6D
Display
90
Performance
98
Battery
91
Camera
64
NanoReview score
84
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2022
|Release date
|October 2022
90
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2448 pixels
|PPI
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
64
Design and build
|Height
|173 mm (6.81 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|10.4 mm (0.41 inches)
|Weight
|239 gramm (8.43 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
82.2%
98
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus
|Max. clock
|3350 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G710 MC10
|RAM size
|12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1377
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4533
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1149845
|CPU
|291317
|GPU
|430867
|Memory
|218270
|UX
|206140
|Total score
|1149845
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking List - 2nd place
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
91
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (78% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:44 hr
64
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|Focal length
|28 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
90
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz
|3G network
|WCDMA 19(800), 5/6(850) , 8(900), 4(1700), 2(1900), 1(2100)
|4G network
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850),28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500),42(3500), 43(3700), 48(3600, 19(800), 5/6(850) , 8(900), 4(1700), 2(1900), 1(2100)
|5G support
|Yes
92
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2022
|Release date
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the ROG Phone 6D may differ by country or region