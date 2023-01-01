Asus ROG Phone 7 Screen: 6.78" AMOLED - 1080 x 2448

6.78" AMOLED - 1080 x 2448 SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Camera: 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)

3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) Battery: 6000 mAh

6000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 239 grams (8.43 oz)

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Asus ROG Phone 7

88 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2448 pixels Aspect ratio 20.4:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 165 Hz Max rated brightness 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 82.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

68 Design and build Height 173 mm (6.81 inches) Width 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 10.3 mm (0.41 inches) Weight 239 g (8.43 oz) Waterproof IP54 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 82.2%

95 Performance All specs and test Asus ROG Phone 7 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Max clock 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715

Memory RAM RAM size 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X Channels 4 Storage Storage size 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 Memory card No

63 Software Operating system Android 13

62 Camera Specs and camera test of the ROG Phone 7 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)

Macro lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Aperture f/2.5 Sensor type PureCel Sensor size 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

91 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network EDGE/GPRS/GSM (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz) 3G network WCDMA (HSDPA) 800 (19)/ 850(5/6) / 900(8) / 1700(4) / 1900 (2) / 2100 (1) 4G network LTE 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 66 (1700/2100), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500),42(3500), 43, 48(3600) 5G support Yes

92 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced April 2023 Release date April 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

