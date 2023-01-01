Home > Asus Smartphones > Asus ROG Phone 7: specifications and benchmarks

Asus ROG Phone 7

  • Screen: 6.78" AMOLED - 1080 x 2448
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Camera: 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
  • Battery: 6000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 239 grams (8.43 oz)

Review

Display
88
Performance
95
Battery
92
Camera
62
Connectivity
91
NanoReview score
82

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Asus ROG Phone 7
88

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2448 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.4:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 165 Hz
Max rated brightness 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 82.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
68

Design and build

Height 173 mm (6.81 inches)
Width 77 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 10.3 mm (0.41 inches)
Weight 239 g (8.43 oz)
Waterproof IP54
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
82.2%
95

Performance

All specs and test Asus ROG Phone 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740
GPU clock 680 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1515
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5022
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1303081
Memory

RAM
RAM size 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0
Memory card No
63

Software

Operating system Android 13
92

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh
Charge power 65 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (68% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:02 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:28 hr
Watching video 23:24 hr
Gaming 05:54 hr
Standby 126 hr
General battery life
43:17 hr
62

Camera

Specs and camera test of the ROG Phone 7
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)
Macro lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Aperture f/2.5
Sensor type PureCel
Sensor size 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
91

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network EDGE/GPRS/GSM (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz)
3G network WCDMA (HSDPA) 800 (19)/ 850(5/6) / 900(8) / 1700(4) / 1900 (2) / 2100 (1)
4G network LTE 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 66 (1700/2100), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500),42(3500), 43, 48(3600)
5G support Yes
92

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced April 2023
Release date April 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the ROG Phone 7 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

