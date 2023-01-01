Asus ROG Phone 7
- Screen: 6.78" AMOLED - 1080 x 2448
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Camera: 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
- Battery: 6000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 239 grams (8.43 oz)
Review
Display
88
Performance
95
Battery
92
Camera
62
Connectivity
91
NanoReview score
82
88
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2448 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.4:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1500 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
68
Design and build
|Height
|173 mm (6.81 inches)
|Width
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|10.3 mm (0.41 inches)
|Weight
|239 g (8.43 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP54
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
82.2%
95
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1515
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5022
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1303081
Memory
|RAM size
|16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
92
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (68% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:02 hr
|Web browsing
|14:28 hr
|Watching video
|23:24 hr
|Gaming
|05:54 hr
|Standby
|126 hr
General battery life
43:17 hr
62
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)
|Macro lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Sensor type
|PureCel
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
91
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|EDGE/GPRS/GSM (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz)
|3G network
|WCDMA (HSDPA) 800 (19)/ 850(5/6) / 900(8) / 1700(4) / 1900 (2) / 2100 (1)
|4G network
|LTE 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 66 (1700/2100), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500),42(3500), 43, 48(3600)
|5G support
|Yes
92
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2023
|Release date
|April 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
