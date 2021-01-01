Google Pixel 3 Display 69 Performance 52 Battery 64 Camera 57 NanoReview score 62 Category Flagship Announced October 2018 Release date November 2018 Launch price ~ 725 USD

69 Display Type OLED Size 5.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels Aspect ratio 18:9 PPI 439 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 78.87% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.6% PWM 245 Hz Response time 4.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 423 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

72 Design and build Height 145.6 mm (5.73 inches) Width 68.2 mm (2.69 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 148 gramm (5.22 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 78.87%

52 Performance All specs and test Google Pixel 3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Max. clock 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75) L3 cache 2 MB Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 630 GPU clock 710 MHz FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2214 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 7767 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 510 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1952 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 173665 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 252756 AnTuTu 8 Smartphone Scores - 195th place

54 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM Stock Android OS size 12 GB

64 Battery Specifications Capacity 2915 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 10:16 hr Watching videos (Player) 11:01 hr Talk (3G) 23:08 hr

57 Camera Specs and camera test of the Pixel 3 Main camera Matrix 12.2 megapixels Image resolution 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Lenses 1 (12.2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 3 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/1.8 Focal length 28 mm Pixel size 1.4 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 103 Video quality 98 Generic camera score 101

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 16 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500

73 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 84.6 dB

