Google Pixel 3
Display
69
Performance
52
Battery
64
Camera
57
NanoReview score
62
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2018
|Release date
|November 2018
|Launch price
|~ 725 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Google Pixel 3
69
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|PPI
|439 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|78.87%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.6%
|PWM
|245 Hz
|Response time
|4.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
72
Design and build
|Height
|145.6 mm (5.73 inches)
|Width
|68.2 mm (2.69 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
78.87%
52
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Max. clock
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2214
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
7767
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
510
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1952
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
173665
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
252756
AnTuTu 8 Smartphone Scores - 195th place
54
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|OS size
|12 GB
64
Battery
|Capacity
|2915 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:01 hr
Talk (3G)
23:08 hr
57
Camera
|Matrix
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (12.2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 3 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/1.8
|Focal length
|28 mm
|Pixel size
|1.4 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
103
Video quality
98
Generic camera score
101
75
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
73
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
84.6 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2018
|Release date
|November 2018
|Launch price
|~ 725 USD
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pixel 3 may differ by country or region