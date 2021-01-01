Home > Google Smartphones > Google Pixel 3: specifications and benchmarks

Google Pixel 3

Display
69
Performance
52
Battery
64
Camera
57
NanoReview score
62
Category Flagship
Announced October 2018
Release date November 2018
Launch price ~ 725 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Google Pixel 3
69

Display

Type OLED
Size 5.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9
PPI 439 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 78.87%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6%
PWM 245 Hz
Response time 4.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
72

Design and build

Height 145.6 mm (5.73 inches)
Width 68.2 mm (2.69 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
78.87%
52

Performance

All specs and test Google Pixel 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630
GPU clock 710 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2214
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
7767
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
510
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1952
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
173665
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
252756
54

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Stock Android
OS size 12 GB
64

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2915 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:01 hr
Talk (3G)
23:08 hr
57

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Pixel 3
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 3 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.8
Focal length 28 mm
Pixel size 1.4 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
103
Video quality
98
Generic camera score
101
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 16
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
73

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
84.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced October 2018
Release date November 2018
Launch price ~ 725 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pixel 3 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (33 votes)

