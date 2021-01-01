Google Pixel 3a Display 69 Performance 42 Battery 66 Camera 54 NanoReview score 57 Category Mid-range Announced May 2019 Release date May 2019 Launch price ~ 337 USD

69 Display Type OLED Size 5.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels Aspect ratio 18.5:9 PPI 441 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Dragontrail Screen-to-body ratio 75% Display features - Always-On Display

43 Design and build Height 151.3 mm (5.96 inches) Width 70.1 mm (2.76 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 147 gramm (5.19 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 75%

42 Performance All specs and test Google Pixel 3a in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75) Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 615 GPU clock 700 MHz FLOPS ~350 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1610 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5162 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 356 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1378 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 158853 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 191286 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Smartphone Scores - 244th place

54 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)

66 Battery Specifications Capacity 3000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:20 hr

54 Camera Specs and camera test of the Pixel 3a Main camera Matrix 12.2 megapixels Image resolution 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Lenses 1 (12.2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 3a from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 24 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

66 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 11 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500, (2x2 MIMO, 3x CA) 5G support No

74 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2019 Release date May 2019 Launch price ~ 337 USD SAR (head) 0.39 W/kg SAR (body) 0.9 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

