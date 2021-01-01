Google Pixel 3a
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2019
|Release date
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 337 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Google Pixel 3a
69
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|5.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2220 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|PPI
|441 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Dragontrail
|Screen-to-body ratio
|75%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|151.3 mm (5.96 inches)
|Width
|70.1 mm (2.76 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|147 gramm (5.19 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
75%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 615
|GPU clock
|700 MHz
|FLOPS
|~350 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1610
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5162
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
356
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1378
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
158853
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
191286
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Smartphone Scores - 244th place
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (12.2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 3a from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|11
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500, (2x2 MIMO, 3x CA)
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2019
|Release date
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.39 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.9 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pixel 3a may differ by country or region