Google Pixel 3a

Display
69
Performance
42
Battery
66
Camera
54
NanoReview score
57
Category Mid-range
Announced May 2019
Release date May 2019
Launch price ~ 337 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Google Pixel 3a
69

Display

Type OLED
Size 5.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9
PPI 441 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Dragontrail
Screen-to-body ratio 75%
Display features - Always-On Display
43

Design and build

Height 151.3 mm (5.96 inches)
Width 70.1 mm (2.76 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 147 gramm (5.19 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
75%
42

Performance

All specs and test Google Pixel 3a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 615
GPU clock 700 MHz
FLOPS ~350 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1610
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5162
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
356
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1378
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
158853
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
191286
54

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
66

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr
54

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Pixel 3a
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 3a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
66

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 11
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500, (2x2 MIMO, 3x CA)
5G support No
74

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

SAR (head) 0.39 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.9 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pixel 3a may differ by country or region

