Google Pixel 4 XL
Display
79
Performance
62
Battery
68
Camera
60
NanoReview score
68
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2019
|Release date
|November 2019
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Google Pixel 4 XL
79
Display
|Type
|POLED
|Size
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3040 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|PPI
|537 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|PWM
|367 Hz
|Response time
|3.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
438 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
70
Design and build
|Height
|160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
Screen-to-body ratio
81.3%
62
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
631
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2527
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
514621
|CPU
|128136
|GPU
|189753
|Memory
|66195
|UX
|126523
|Total score
|514621
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Results - 183rd place
Sources: 3DMark [3]
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|OS size
|13 GB
68
Battery
|Capacity
|3700 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (11 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|Web browsing
|08:02 hr
|Watching video
|09:03 hr
|Gaming
|04:39 hr
|Standby
|81 hr
General battery life
23:13 hr
60
Camera
|Matrix
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|Lenses
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 45 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.09"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
83
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 / 5200 / 3500 / 600
|3G network
|UMTS 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 / 5200 / 3500 / 600
|5G support
|No
84
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
84.3 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2019
|Release date
|November 2019
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pixel 4 XL may differ by country or region