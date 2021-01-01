Home > Google Smartphones > Google Pixel 4a: specifications and benchmarks

Google Pixel 4a

Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
Category Mid-range
Announced August 2020
Release date October 2020
Launch price ~ 387 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Google Pixel 4a
Display

Type OLED
Size 5.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 443 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.3%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.3%
PWM 255 Hz
Response time 6.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
787 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build

Height 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83.3%
Performance

All specs and test Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618
GPU clock 575 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2443
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6844
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
554
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1632
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
202474
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
268824
Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM Stock Android
OS size 15 GB
Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3140 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
22:45 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of the Pixel 4a
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
122
Video quality
98
Generic camera score
111
Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 15
2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 / 5200 / 3500 / 600
3G network UMTS 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 / 5200 / 3500 / 600
5G support No
Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
86 dB

Other

SAR (head) 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pixel 4a may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (38 votes)

