Google Pixel 4a Display 79 Performance 55 Battery 65 Camera 60 NanoReview score 67 Category Mid-range Announced August 2020 Release date October 2020 Launch price ~ 387 USD

79 Display Type OLED Size 5.81 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 443 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 83.3% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.3% PWM 255 Hz Response time 6.2 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 787 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

52 Design and build Height 144 mm (5.67 inches) Width 69.4 mm (2.73 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 143 gramm (5.04 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 83.3%

55 Performance All specs and test Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 GPU clock 575 MHz FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2443 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 6844 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 554 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1632 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 202474 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 268824 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Results - 182nd place

63 Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) ROM Stock Android OS size 15 GB

65 Battery Specifications Capacity 3140 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Full charging time 1:27 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 11:48 hr Watching videos (Player) 12:17 hr Talk (3G) 22:45 hr

60 Camera Specs and camera test of the Pixel 4a Main camera Matrix 12.2 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) Lenses 1 (12.2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 24 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 122 Video quality 98 Generic camera score 111

84 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 15 2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 / 5200 / 3500 / 600 3G network UMTS 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 / 5200 / 3500 / 600 5G support No

79 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 86 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced August 2020 Release date October 2020 Launch price ~ 387 USD SAR (head) 1.37 W/kg SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

