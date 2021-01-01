Google Pixel 5a 5G Display 73 Performance 68 Battery 90 Camera 62 NanoReview score 72 Category Mid-range Announced August 2021 Release date October 2020 Launch price ~ 421 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Google Pixel 5a 5G

73 Display Type OLED Size 6.34 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 415 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 85% Display features - Always-On Display

74 Design and build Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches) Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) Waterproof IP67 Rear material Metal Frame material Metal Colors Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 85%

68 Performance All specs and test Google Pixel 5a 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Adreno 620 GPU clock 750 MHz FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 659 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1979

63 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM Stock Android

90 Battery Specifications Capacity 4680 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

62 Camera Specs and camera test of the Pixel 5a 5G Main camera Matrix 12.2 megapixels Image resolution 4290 x 2800 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 24 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/4.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

83 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 15 2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz 3G network UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA 1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/29/30/32/38/39/40/41/42/46/48/66/71 5G support Yes

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

