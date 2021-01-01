Home > Google Smartphones > Google Pixel 5a 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Google Pixel 5a 5G

Display
73
Performance
68
Battery
90
Camera
62
NanoReview score
72
Category Mid-range
Announced August 2021
Release date October 2020
Launch price ~ 421 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Google Pixel 5a 5G
73

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.34 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85%
Display features - Always-On Display
74

Design and build

Height 154.9 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP67
Rear material Metal
Frame material Metal
Colors Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
85%
68

Performance

All specs and test Google Pixel 5a 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 620
GPU clock 750 MHz
FLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
659
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1979
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM Stock Android
90

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4680 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
62

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Pixel 5a 5G
Main camera
Matrix 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
83

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 15
2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz
3G network UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA 1/2/4/5/8
4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/29/30/32/38/39/40/41/42/46/48/66/71
5G support Yes
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced August 2021
Release date October 2020
Launch price ~ 421 USD
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pixel 5a 5G may differ by country or region

