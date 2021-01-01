Google Pixel 5a 5G
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.34 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|415 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|154.9 mm (6.1 inches)
|Width
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|Rear material
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 1 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 620
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~582 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
659
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1979
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|Stock Android
Battery
|Capacity
|4680 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
Camera
|Matrix
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|Lenses
|2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|2G network
|GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz
|3G network
|UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA 1/2/4/5/8
|4G network
|LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/29/30/32/38/39/40/41/42/46/48/66/71
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2021
|Release date
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 421 USD
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pixel 5a 5G may differ by country or region