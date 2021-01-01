Google Pixel 6
Display
83
Performance
81
Battery
89
Camera
62
NanoReview score
78
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2021
|Release date
|October 2021
|Launch price
|~ 533 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Google Pixel 6
83
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
807 nits
76
Design and build
|Height
|158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|207 gramm (7.3 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
83.4%
81
Performance
|Chipset
|Google Tensor
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G78 MP20
|GPU clock
|848 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1048
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2802
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|Stock Android
89
Battery
|Capacity
|4614 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (21 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
62
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
94
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz)
|3G network
|UMTS/HSPA+ 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 19
|4G network
|LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/29/30/32/38/39/40/41/42/46/48/66/71
|5G support
|Yes
82
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2021
|Release date
|October 2021
|Launch price
|~ 533 USD
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pixel 6 may differ by country or region
User ratings
Competitors
10. 9 Pro or Pixel 6