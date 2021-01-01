Home > Google Smartphones > Google Pixel 6: specifications and benchmarks

Google Pixel 6

Display
83
Performance
81
Battery
89
Camera
62
NanoReview score
78
Category Flagship
Announced October 2021
Release date October 2021
Launch price ~ 533 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Google Pixel 6
83

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
807 nits
76

Design and build

Height 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
83.4%
81

Performance

All specs and test Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Google Tensor
Max. clock 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 848 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1048
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2802
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Stock Android
89

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4614 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (21 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
62

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Pixel 6
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31" (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
94

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz)
3G network UMTS/HSPA+ 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 19
4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/29/30/32/38/39/40/41/42/46/48/66/71
5G support Yes
82

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Pixel 6 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (7 votes)

