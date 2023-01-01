Home > Honor Smartphones > Honor 70 Lite: specifications and benchmarks

Honor 70 Lite

Honor 70 Lite
  • Screen: 6.5" TFT LCD - 720 x 1600
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
  • Camera: 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 12
  • Weight: 194 grams (6.84 oz)

Review

Display
62
Performance
33
Battery
77
Camera
56
Connectivity
75
NanoReview score
58

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Honor 70 Lite
62

Display

Type TFT LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 450 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83%
47

Design and build

Height 163.66 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.13 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.68 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 194 g (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83%
33

Performance

All specs and test Honor 70 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
Max clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619
GPU clock 825 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
519
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1671
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
340025
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB
62

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Magic UI 6.1
77

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
56

Camera

Specs and camera test of the 70 Lite
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support Yes
59

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced March 2023
Release date March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 70 Lite may differ by country or region

User ratings

2.7 of 5 points (3 votes)

Competitors

1. Honor 70 Lite or Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
2. Honor 70 Lite or Xiaomi Redmi 12C
3. Honor 70 Lite or Xiaomi Poco C50
4. Honor 70 Lite or Honor X9a
5. Honor 70 Lite or Honor Magic 5 Lite
6. Honor 70 Lite or Honor X7a
7. Honor 70 Lite or Honor X8a
Compare other phones (1000+)

Write a comment

Promotion
РусскийEnglish