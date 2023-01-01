Honor 70 Lite
- Screen: 6.5" TFT LCD - 720 x 1600
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
- Camera: 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 12
- Weight: 194 grams (6.84 oz)
Review
Display
62
Performance
33
Battery
77
Camera
56
Connectivity
75
NanoReview score
58
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Honor 70 Lite
62
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83%
47
Design and build
|Height
|163.66 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|75.13 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.68 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|194 g (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83%
33
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
519
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1671
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
340025
Memory
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
62
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|Magic UI 6.1
77
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
56
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
75
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|5G support
|Yes
59
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2023
|Release date
|March 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 70 Lite may differ by country or region