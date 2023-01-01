Honor 70 Lite Screen: 6.5" TFT LCD - 720 x 1600

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus

Camera: 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)

Battery: 5000 mAh

OS: Android 12

Weight: 194 grams (6.84 oz)

Review Display 62 Performance 33 Battery 77 Camera 56 Connectivity 75 NanoReview score 58

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Honor 70 Lite

62 Display Type TFT LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 450 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83%

47 Design and build Height 163.66 mm (6.44 inches) Width 75.13 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.68 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 194 g (6.84 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 83%

33 Performance All specs and test Honor 70 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus Max clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76) Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 GPU clock 825 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 519 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1671 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 340025 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

62 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Magic UI 6.1

77 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 22.5 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

56 Camera Specs and camera test of the 70 Lite Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support Yes

59 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2023 Release date March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 70 Lite may differ by country or region