Honor Magic 5 Ultimate

  • Screen: 6.81" OLED - 1312 x 2848
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Camera: 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
  • Battery: 5450 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 217 grams (7.65 oz)

Full specifications

95

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.81 inches
Resolution 1312 x 2848 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.54:9
PPI 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes
Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
87

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 217 g (7.65 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
91%
90

Performance

SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740
GPU clock 680 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1431
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4664
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1201294
AnTuTu Ranking - 17th place
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0
Memory card No
68

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM MagicOS 7.1
97

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5450 mAh
Charge power 66 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes
86

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3.5x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 122°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX758 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Sony (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4096 x 3072
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
89

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
79

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced March 2023
Release date March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Magic 5 Ultimate may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.5 of 5 points (2 votes)

