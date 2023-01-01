Honor Magic 5 Ultimate Screen: 6.81" OLED - 1312 x 2848

6.81" OLED - 1312 x 2848 SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Camera: 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)

4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) Battery: 5450 mAh

5450 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 217 grams (7.65 oz)

95 Display Type OLED Size 6.81 inches Resolution 1312 x 2848 pixels Aspect ratio 19.54:9 PPI 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 91% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

87 Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 217 g (7.65 oz) Waterproof IP68 Frame material Metal Colors Black, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 91%

90 Performance All specs and test Honor Magic 5 Ultimate in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Max clock 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3 L3 cache 8 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 740 GPU clock 680 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1431 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4664 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1201294 AnTuTu Ranking - 17th place Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X Channels 4 Storage Storage size 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 Memory card No

68 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM MagicOS 7.1

97 Battery Specifications Capacity 5450 mAh Charge power 66 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes

86 Camera Specs and camera test of the Magic 5 Ultimate Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 3.5x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 122° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.12", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX758 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.5", Sony (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4096 x 3072 Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

89 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

79 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced March 2023 Release date March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Magic 5 Ultimate may differ by country or region