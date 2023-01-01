Honor Magic 5 Ultimate
- Screen: 6.81" OLED - 1312 x 2848
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Camera: 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
- Battery: 5450 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 217 grams (7.65 oz)
Review
Display
95
Performance
90
Battery
97
Camera
86
Connectivity
89
NanoReview score
89
95
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.81 inches
|Resolution
|1312 x 2848 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.54:9
|PPI
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|91%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
87
Design and build
|Height
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|217 g (7.65 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
91%
90
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1431
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4664
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1201294
AnTuTu Ranking - 17th place
Memory
|RAM size
|16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
68
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|MagicOS 7.1
97
Battery
|Capacity
|5450 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes
86
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|122°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.12", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.4", Sony IMX758 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Sony (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4096 x 3072
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
89
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|5G support
|Yes
79
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2023
|Release date
|March 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
|Box*
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Magic 5 Ultimate may differ by country or region