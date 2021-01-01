Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Honor 10 Lite: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Honor 10 Lite

Huawei Honor 10 Lite
Display
62
Performance
37
Battery
62
Camera
51
NanoReview score
52
Category Mid-range
Announced November 2018
Release date February 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 10 Lite
62

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.6%
PWM Not detected
Response time 38.2 ms
Contrast 805:1
Max. Brightness
441 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
49

Design and build

Height 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
83.1%
37

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor 10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51
GPU clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1500
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5333
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
138933
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
148044
52

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 9
OS size 9 GB
62

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:15 hr
Talk (3G)
28:16 hr
51

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor 10 Lite
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
54

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
5G support No
68

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced November 2018
Release date February 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 10 Lite may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (69 votes)

Competitors

1. Huawei Honor 10 Lite or Samsung Galaxy A10
2. Huawei Honor 10 Lite or Honor 10
3. Huawei Honor 10 Lite or P30 Lite
4. Huawei Honor 10 Lite or Honor 10i
5. Huawei Honor 10 Lite or Xiaomi Mi A3
6. Huawei Honor 10 Lite or Samsung Galaxy A30s
7. Huawei Honor 10 Lite or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
8. Huawei Honor 10 Lite or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
9. Huawei Honor 10 Lite or Honor 9X
10. Huawei Honor 10 Lite or Oppo A5 (2020)
11. Huawei Honor 10 Lite or Xiaomi Redmi 8
12. Huawei Honor 10 Lite or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
13. Huawei Honor 10 Lite or Samsung Galaxy A51
14. Huawei Honor 10 Lite or P40 Lite

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish