Category Mid-range Announced November 2018 Release date February 2019 Launch price ~ 187 USD

62 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.21 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 415 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% Display tests RGB color space 98.6% PWM Not detected Response time 38.2 ms Contrast 805:1 Max. Brightness 441 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

49 Design and build Height 154.8 mm (6.09 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 83.1%

37 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor 10 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G51 GPU clock 1000 MHz FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4 Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1500 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5333 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 138933 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 148044

52 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM EMUI 9 OS size 9 GB

62 Battery Specifications Capacity 3400 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 10:37 hr Watching videos (Player) 11:15 hr Talk (3G) 28:16 hr

51 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor 10 Lite Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 24 megapixels Image resolution 5632 x 4224 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.9 microns Sensor type BSI CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

54 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500 5G support No

68 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 85 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced November 2018 Release date February 2019 Launch price ~ 187 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

