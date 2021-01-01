Huawei Honor 20 Display 64 Performance 71 Battery 74 Camera 64 NanoReview score 68 Category Flagship Announced May 2019 Release date June 2019 Launch price ~ 350 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 20

64 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.26 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 412 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% Display tests RGB color space 98.6% PWM Not detected Response time 35.4 ms Contrast 875:1 Max. Brightness 452 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

61 Design and build Height 154.25 mm (6.07 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.2%

71 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor 20 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Max. clock 2600 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali G76 MP10 GPU clock 750 MHz FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3222 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 9632 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 674 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2360 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 309052 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 377088 AnTuTu 8 Android Phone Scores - 106th place

60 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM Magic 3.1 OS size 12 GB

74 Battery Specifications Capacity 3750 mAh Charge power 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:25 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 13:25 hr Watching videos (Player) 14:14 hr Talk (3G) 32:20 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life - 104th place

64 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor 20 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 117° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 25 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

80 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 21 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500 5G support No

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 81 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced May 2019 Release date June 2019 Launch price ~ 350 USD SAR (head) 0.84 W/kg SAR (body) 1.29 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 20 may differ by country or region