Huawei Honor 20 Pro
Display
64
Performance
74
Battery
79
Camera
71
NanoReview score
71
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2019
|Release date
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 437 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 20 Pro
64
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.26 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|412 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.1%
|RGB color space
|100%
|PWM
|333 Hz
|Response time
|33 ms
Max. Brightness
483 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
60
Design and build
|Height
|154.6 mm (6.09 inches)
|Width
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.1%
74
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3249
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
9669
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
699
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2528
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
306965
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
399245
AnTuTu Ranking - 91st place
60
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|Magic 3.1
|OS size
|13 GB
79
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:00 hr
Talk (3G)
29:18 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life - 70th place
71
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei Honor 20 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
117
Video quality
97
Generic camera score
111
80
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|21
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
|5G support
|No
62
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
84.6 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2019
|Release date
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 437 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 20 Pro may differ by country or region