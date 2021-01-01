Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Honor 20 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Honor 20 Pro

Huawei Honor 20 Pro
Display
64
Performance
74
Battery
79
Camera
71
NanoReview score
71
Category Flagship
Announced May 2019
Release date June 2019
Launch price ~ 437 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 20 Pro
64

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 100%
PWM 333 Hz
Response time 33 ms
Max. Brightness
483 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
60

Design and build

Height 154.6 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.1%
74

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 720 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3249
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
9669
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
699
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2528
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
306965
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
399245
AnTuTu Ranking - 91st place
60

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM Magic 3.1
OS size 13 GB
79

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:00 hr
Talk (3G)
29:18 hr
71

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor 20 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Honor 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
117
Video quality
97
Generic camera score
111
80

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 21
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
5G support No
62

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
84.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced May 2019
Release date June 2019
Launch price ~ 437 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 20 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (90 votes)

Competitors

1. Huawei Honor 20 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 9
2. Huawei Honor 20 Pro or Apple iPhone XR
3. Huawei Honor 20 Pro or Huawei P30
4. Huawei Honor 20 Pro or Huawei Honor 20
5. Huawei Honor 20 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
6. Huawei Honor 20 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
7. Huawei Honor 20 Pro or Apple iPhone 11 Pro
8. Huawei Honor 20 Pro or Huawei Nova 5T
9. Huawei Honor 20 Pro or Xiaomi Mi Note 10
10. Huawei Honor 20 Pro or Huawei Honor View 30
11. Huawei Honor 20 Pro or Samsung Galaxy A71
12. Huawei Honor 20 Pro or Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
13. Huawei Honor 20 Pro or Xiaomi Mi 10
14. Huawei Honor 20 Pro or Huawei P40 Lite
15. Huawei Honor 20 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
16. Huawei Honor 20 Pro or Huawei P40 Pro

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish