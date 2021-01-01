Huawei Honor 20 Pro Display 64 Performance 74 Battery 79 Camera 71 NanoReview score 71 Category Flagship Announced May 2019 Release date June 2019 Launch price ~ 437 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 20 Pro

64 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.26 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 412 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% Display tests RGB color space 100% PWM 333 Hz Response time 33 ms Max. Brightness 483 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

60 Design and build Height 154.6 mm (6.09 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.1%

74 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor 20 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Max. clock 2600 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali G76 MP10 GPU clock 720 MHz FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3249 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 9669 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 699 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2528 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 306965 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 399245 AnTuTu Ranking - 91st place

60 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM Magic 3.1 OS size 13 GB

79 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:25 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 15:13 hr Watching videos (Player) 15:00 hr Talk (3G) 29:18 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life - 70th place

71 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor 20 Pro Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 3x Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 117° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.4

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 80 mm

- Sensor: 1/4.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Huawei Honor 20 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type BSI CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 117 Video quality 97 Generic camera score 111

80 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 21 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500 5G support No

62 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 84.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced May 2019 Release date June 2019 Launch price ~ 437 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 20 Pro may differ by country or region