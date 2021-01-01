Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Honor 8A: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Honor 8A

Huawei Honor 8A
Display
56
Performance
24
Battery
57
Camera
45
NanoReview score
46
Category Mid-range
Announced January 2019
Release date March 2019
Launch price ~ 125 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 8A
56

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.09 inches
Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.52%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1%
PWM Not detected
Response time 36.4 ms
Contrast 1111:1
Max. Brightness
535 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
47

Design and build

Height 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
79.52%
24

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor 8A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 680 MHz
FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR3
Memory clock 933 MHz
Channels 1
Storage
Storage size 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
891
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
4380
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
899
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
86452
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
108544
52

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 9
OS size 15 GB
57

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3020 mAh
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 3:00 hr
45

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor 8A
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
51

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 6
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
5G support No
71

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
89.2 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 8A may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (107 votes)

