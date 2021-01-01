Huawei Honor 8A Display 56 Performance 24 Battery 57 Camera 45 NanoReview score 46 Category Mid-range Announced January 2019 Release date March 2019 Launch price ~ 125 USD

56 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.09 inches Resolution 720 x 1560 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 282 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 79.52% Display tests RGB color space 98.1% PWM Not detected Response time 36.4 ms Contrast 1111:1 Max. Brightness 535 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

47 Design and build Height 156.2 mm (6.15 inches) Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 150 gramm (5.29 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 79.52%

24 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor 8A in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio P35 Max. clock 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (8) Architecture - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 680 MHz FLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 2 GB Memory type LPDDR3 Memory clock 933 MHz Channels 1 Storage Storage size 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 891 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 4380 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 177 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 899 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 86452 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 108544

52 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM EMUI 9 OS size 15 GB

57 Battery Specifications Capacity 3020 mAh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 3:00 hr

45 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor 8A Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 1 (13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type BSI CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

51 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 6 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 1900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500 5G support No

71 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 89.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced January 2019 Release date March 2019 Launch price ~ 125 USD SAR (head) 0.154 W/kg SAR (body) 0.63 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor Box * -

