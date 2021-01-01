Huawei Honor 8X Display 60 Performance 38 Battery 67 Camera 55 NanoReview score 55 Category Mid-range Announced September 2018 Release date October 2018 Launch price ~ 225 USD

60 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 396 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84% Display tests RGB color space 99.5% PWM Not detected Response time 39.6 ms Contrast 880:1 Max. Brightness 424 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

58 Design and build Height 160.4 mm (6.31 inches) Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 84%

38 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor 8X in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G51 GPU clock 1000 MHz FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1613 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5545 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 329 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1335 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 137685 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 164872

52 Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) ROM EMUI 9 OS size 17 GB

67 Battery Specifications Capacity 3750 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:25 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 11:24 hr Watching videos (Player) 12:13 hr Talk (3G) 32:21 hr

55 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor 8X Main camera Matrix 20 megapixels Image resolution 5160 x 3872 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (20 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 20 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 2 micron

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2 Focal length 26 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

61 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

68 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 84.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2018 Release date October 2018 Launch price ~ 225 USD SAR (head) 0.81 W/kg SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

