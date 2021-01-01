Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Honor 8X: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Honor 8X

Huawei Honor 8X
Display
60
Performance
38
Battery
67
Camera
55
NanoReview score
55
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2018
Release date October 2018
Launch price ~ 225 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 8X
60

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5%
PWM Not detected
Response time 39.6 ms
Contrast 880:1
Max. Brightness
424 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
58

Design and build

Height 160.4 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
84%
38

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor 8X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51
GPU clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1613
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5545
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1335
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
137685
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
164872
52

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 9
OS size 17 GB
67

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:13 hr
Talk (3G)
32:21 hr
55

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor 8X
Main camera
Matrix 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 2 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2
Focal length 26 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
61

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
68

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
84.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced September 2018
Release date October 2018
Launch price ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.81 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.02 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 8X may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (188 votes)

