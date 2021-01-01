Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Honor 9X: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Honor 9X

Huawei Honor 9X
Display
64
Performance
37
Battery
69
Camera
53
NanoReview score
56
Category Mid-range
Announced July 2019
Release date September 2019
Launch price ~ 237 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 9X
64

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 99%
PWM Not detected
Response time 29 ms
Contrast 969:1
Max. Brightness
461 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
50

Design and build

Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
84.3%
37

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor 9X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51
GPU clock 650 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1531
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5258
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1360
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
137713
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
157989
60

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10
OS size 15.4 GB
69

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:38 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:02 hr
Talk (3G)
28:21 hr
53

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor 9X
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
64

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 (Dual SIM model only)
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
64

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
78 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced July 2019
Release date September 2019
Launch price ~ 237 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 9X may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (211 votes)

