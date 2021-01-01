Huawei Honor 9X Display 64 Performance 37 Battery 69 Camera 53 NanoReview score 56 Category Mid-range Announced July 2019 Release date September 2019 Launch price ~ 237 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor 9X

64 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.59 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 391 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% Display tests RGB color space 99% PWM Not detected Response time 29 ms Contrast 969:1 Max. Brightness 461 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

50 Design and build Height 163.5 mm (6.44 inches) Width 77.3 mm (3.04 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 196.8 gramm (6.94 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 84.3%

37 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor 9X in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G51 GPU clock 650 MHz FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1531 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5258 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 328 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1360 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 137713 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 157989

60 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM EMUI 10 OS size 15.4 GB

69 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:25 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12:38 hr Watching videos (Player) 12:02 hr Talk (3G) 28:21 hr

53 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor 9X Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

64 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 (Dual SIM model only) 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)

64 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 78 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced July 2019 Release date September 2019 Launch price ~ 237 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor 9X may differ by country or region