Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro
Display
95
Performance
95
Battery
75
Camera
85
NanoReview score
88
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2022
|Release date
|April 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro
95
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.81 inches
|Resolution
|1312 x 2848 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.54:9
|PPI
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|93%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
1004 nits
88
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|9.15 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|215 gramm (7.58 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold, Green, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
93%
95
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1249
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3929
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
986880
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking List - 11th place
68
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|Magic UI 6
75
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|Charge power
|100 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (100 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 14 min)
|Full charging time
|0:32 hr
|Web browsing
|10:33 hr
|Watching video
|10:55 hr
|Gaming
|05:00 hr
|Standby
|66 hr
General battery life
25:23 hr
85
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9216 x 6912
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.5x
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|122°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 64 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
138
Video quality
109
Generic camera score
131
91
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|5G support
|Yes
81
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2022
|Release date
|April 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor Magic 4 Pro may differ by country or region