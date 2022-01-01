Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro

Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro
Display
95
Performance
95
Battery
75
Camera
85
NanoReview score
88
Category Flagship
Announced February 2022
Release date April 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro
95

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.81 inches
Resolution 1312 x 2848 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.54:9
PPI 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 93%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
1004 nits
88

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.15 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Green, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
93%
95

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1249
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3929
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
986880
68

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Magic UI 6
75

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh
Charge power 100 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (100 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:33 hr
Watching video 10:55 hr
Gaming 05:00 hr
Standby 66 hr
General battery life
25:23 hr
85

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor Magic 4 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912
Zoom Optical, 3.5x
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 122°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 64 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)
Depth lens Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
138
Video quality
109
Generic camera score
131
91

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
81

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor Magic 4 Pro may differ by country or region

Promotion
