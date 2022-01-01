Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro Display 95 Performance 95 Battery 75 Camera 85 NanoReview score 88 Category Flagship Announced February 2022 Release date April 2022

95 Display Type OLED Size 6.81 inches Resolution 1312 x 2848 pixels Aspect ratio 19.54:9 PPI 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 93% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 1004 nits

88 Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 9.15 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Gold, Green, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 93%

95 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Max. clock 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 GPU clock 818 MHz FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1249 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3929 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 986880 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking List - 11th place

68 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Magic UI 6

75 Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh Charge power 100 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (100 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Full charging time 0:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:33 hr Watching video 10:55 hr Gaming 05:00 hr Standby 66 hr General battery life 25:23 hr

85 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor Magic 4 Pro Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 9216 x 6912 Zoom Optical, 3.5x Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 122° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 50 MP + 64 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 90 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/2.5" (CMOS)

Depth lens Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Huawei Honor Magic 4 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 3840 x 2160 Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 138 Video quality 109 Generic camera score 131

91 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

81 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced February 2022 Release date April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor Magic 4 Pro may differ by country or region