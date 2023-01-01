Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Honor X9a: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Honor X9a

Huawei Honor X9a
  • Screen: 6.67" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • Camera: 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5100 mAh
  • OS: Android 12
  • Weight: 175 grams (6.17 oz)

Review

Display
86
Performance
43
Battery
81
Camera
62
Connectivity
75
NanoReview score
66

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor X9a
86

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
59

Design and build

Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 175 g (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.9%
43

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor X9a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619
GPU clock 840 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
663
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1921
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
398086
CPU 118305
GPU 98784
Memory 69914
UX 113011
Total score 398086
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card No
62

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Magic UI 6.1
81

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5100 mAh
Charge power 40 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (80% in 53 min)
Full charging time 1:07 hr
62

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor X9a
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
5G support Yes
52

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced January 2023
Release date January 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor X9a may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (10 votes)

