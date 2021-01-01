Huawei Mate 20 Pro Display 78 Performance 71 Battery 80 Camera 72 NanoReview score 75 Category Flagship Announced October 2018 Release date November 2018 Launch price ~ 972 USD

78 Display Type OLED Size 6.39 inches Resolution 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 538 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 88.14% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.1% PWM 245 Hz Response time 4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 645 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

78 Design and build Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) Width 72.3 mm (2.85 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 88.14%

71 Performance All specs and test Huawei Mate 20 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Max. clock 2600 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali G76 MP10 GPU clock 720 MHz FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card Nano Memory Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3250 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 9568 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 688 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2416 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 274844 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 382572 AnTuTu 8 Smartphone Scores - 103rd place

60 Software Operating system Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM EMUI 10.1 OS size 15.2 GB

80 Battery Specifications Capacity 4200 mAh Charge power 40 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes, Qi (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 13:57 hr Watching videos (Player) 15:22 hr Talk (3G) 28:43 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking - 103rd place

72 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mate 20 Pro Main camera Matrix 40 megapixels Image resolution 7360 x 4912 Zoom Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) Wide (main) lens - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 80 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 24 megapixels Image resolution 5632 x 4224 Aperture f/2 Focal length 26 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 114 Video quality 97 Generic camera score 109

84 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 21 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2500

84 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 77.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced October 2018 Release date November 2018 Launch price ~ 972 USD SAR (head) 0.4 W/kg SAR (body) 0.96 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

