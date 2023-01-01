Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Mate 60: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Mate 60

  • Screen: 6.69" OLED - 1212 x 2616
  • SoC: Huawei Kirin 9000S
  • Camera: 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
  • Battery: 4750 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 209 grams (7.37 oz)

Review

Display
92
Camera
91
Performance
70
Gaming
47
Battery
84*
Connectivity
87
NanoReview Score
82*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Mate 60

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.69 inches
Resolution 1212 x 2616 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 431 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.95 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 209 g (7.37 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.8%

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Mate 60 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Huawei Kirin 9000S
Max clock 2620 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.53 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.15 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.62 GHz: Cortex-X1
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Maleoon 910
GPU clock 750 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
1216
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
3278
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
898955
CPU 279677
GPU 200982
Memory 225491
UX 194615
Total score 898955
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0
Memory card Nano Memory
Memory card max size Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13

Battery

Capacity 4750 mAh
Max charge power 66 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mate 60
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 3840 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4 - 4.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 18 mm
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
5G support No

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced August 2023
Release date September 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mate 60 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (9 votes)

