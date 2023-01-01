Huawei Mate 60 Screen: 6.69" OLED - 1212 x 2616

6.69" OLED - 1212 x 2616 SoC: Huawei Kirin 9000S

Huawei Kirin 9000S Camera: 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)

3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Battery: 4750 mAh

4750 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 209 grams (7.37 oz)

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Mate 60

Display Type OLED Size 6.69 inches Resolution 1212 x 2616 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 431 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Max rated brightness 600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 7.95 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 209 g (7.37 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.8%

Performance All specs and test Huawei Mate 60 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Huawei Kirin 9000S Max clock 2620 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.53 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.15 GHz: Cortex-A710

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 Memory card Nano Memory Memory card max size Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 13

Battery Capacity 4750 mAh Max charge power 66 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min) Full charging time 0:31 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Mate 60 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 3840 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.4 - 4.0

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 18 mm Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes 5G support No

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Flagship Announced August 2023 Release date September 2023 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 66 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mate 60 may differ by country or region