Huawei Mate 60
- Screen: 6.69" OLED - 1212 x 2616
- SoC: Huawei Kirin 9000S
- Camera: 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
- Battery: 4750 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 209 grams (7.37 oz)
Review
Display
92
Camera
91
Performance
70
Gaming
47
Battery
84*
Connectivity
87
NanoReview Score
82*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Mate 60
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.69 inches
|Resolution
|1212 x 2616 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|431 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|7.95 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|209 g (7.37 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.8%
Performance
|Chipset
|Huawei Kirin 9000S
|Max clock
|2620 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.53 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.15 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.62 GHz: Cortex-X1
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Maleoon 910
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
1216
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
3278
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
898955
|CPU
|279677
|GPU
|200982
|Memory
|225491
|UX
|194615
|Total score
|898955
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores - 129th place
Memory
|RAM size
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max size
|Up to 256 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
Battery
|Capacity
|4750 mAh
|Max charge power
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 13 min)
|Full charging time
|0:31 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|3840 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4 - 4.0
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|18 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2023
|Release date
|September 2023
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mate 60 may differ by country or region