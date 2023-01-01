Huawei Mate X3
- Screen: 7.85" OLED - 2224 x 2496
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- Camera: 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
- Battery: 4800 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 241 grams (8.5 oz)
Review
Display
91
Performance
79
Battery
91
Camera
81
Connectivity
86
NanoReview score
82
91
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|7.85 inches
|Resolution
|2224 x 2496 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|8:7.1
|PPI
|426 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
67
Design and build
|Height
|156.9 mm (6.18 inches)
|Width
|141.5 mm (5.57 inches)
|Thickness
|5.3 mm (0.21 inches)
|Weight
|241 g (8.5 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX8
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
88.9%
79
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max clock
|3190 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4259
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
993790
Memory
|RAM size
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max size
|Up to 256 GB
68
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|EMUI 13.1
91
Battery
|Capacity
|4800 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (87% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:37 hr
81
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX76 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX351 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
86
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM Bands 2/3/5/8 (1900/1800/850/900 MHz)
|3G network
|WCDMA Bands 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
|4G network
|LTE Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28 (TX: 703 MHz-733 MHz, RX: 758 MHz-788 MHz), 34/38/39/40/41
|5G support
|No
81
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2023
|Release date
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mate X3 may differ by country or region