Huawei Mate X3

Huawei Mate X3
  • Screen: 7.85" OLED - 2224 x 2496
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Camera: 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
  • Battery: 4800 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 241 grams (8.5 oz)

Review

Display
91
Performance
79
Battery
91
Camera
81
Connectivity
86
NanoReview score
82

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Mate X3
91

Display

Type OLED
Size 7.85 inches
Resolution 2224 x 2496 pixels
Aspect ratio 8:7.1
PPI 426 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
67

Design and build

Height 156.9 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 141.5 mm (5.57 inches)
Thickness 5.3 mm (0.21 inches)
Weight 241 g (8.5 oz)
Waterproof IPX8
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Gold, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
88.9%
79

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Mate X3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4259
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
993790
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory
Memory card max size Up to 256 GB
68

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM EMUI 13.1
91

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4800 mAh
Charge power 66 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (87% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr
81

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mate X3
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX76 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX351 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.4
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
86

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM Bands 2/3/5/8 (1900/1800/850/900 MHz)
3G network WCDMA Bands 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28 (TX: 703 MHz-733 MHz, RX: 758 MHz-788 MHz), 34/38/39/40/41
5G support No
81

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced March 2023
Release date May 2023
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mate X3 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (2 votes)

