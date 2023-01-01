Huawei Mate X3 Screen: 7.85" OLED - 2224 x 2496

7.85" OLED - 2224 x 2496 SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Camera: 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)

3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) Battery: 4800 mAh

4800 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 241 grams (8.5 oz)

Review Display 91 Performance 79 Battery 91 Camera 81 Connectivity 86 NanoReview score 82

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Mate X3

91 Display Type OLED Size 7.85 inches Resolution 2224 x 2496 pixels Aspect ratio 8:7.1 PPI 426 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Max rated brightness 600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

67 Design and build Height 156.9 mm (6.18 inches) Width 141.5 mm (5.57 inches) Thickness 5.3 mm (0.21 inches) Weight 241 g (8.5 oz) Waterproof IPX8 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Gold, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 88.9%

79 Performance All specs and test Huawei Mate X3 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Max clock 3190 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 6 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 GPU clock 900 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1301 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4259 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 993790 AnTuTu 9 Android Ranking - 56th place Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card Nano Memory Memory card max size Up to 256 GB

68 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM EMUI 13.1

91 Battery Specifications Capacity 4800 mAh Charge power 66 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (87% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:37 hr

81 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mate X3 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX76 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX351 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.4 Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

86 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM Bands 2/3/5/8 (1900/1800/850/900 MHz) 3G network WCDMA Bands 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE Bands 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28 (TX: 703 MHz-733 MHz, RX: 758 MHz-788 MHz), 34/38/39/40/41 5G support No

81 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced March 2023 Release date May 2023 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mate X3 may differ by country or region