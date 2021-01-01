Huawei Nova 5T
Display
65
Performance
73
Battery
79
Camera
65
NanoReview score
70
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2019
|Release date
|November 2019
|Launch price
|~ 325 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Nova 5T
65
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.26 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|412 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Response time
|36.4 ms
|Contrast
|1344:1
Max. Brightness
504 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
62
Design and build
|Height
|154.3 mm (6.07 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.2%
73
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3566
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
9383
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
678
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2468
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
334493
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
365233
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Results - 111th place
60
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|13 GB
79
Battery
|Capacity
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
65
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6912 x 4624
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
78
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G network
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G support
|No
60
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
80.2 dB
Other
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova 5T may differ by country or region