Huawei Nova 5T

Display
65
Performance
73
Battery
79
Camera
65
NanoReview score
70
Category Mid-range
Announced August 2019
Release date November 2019
Launch price ~ 325 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Nova 5T
65

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9%
PWM Not detected
Response time 36.4 ms
Contrast 1344:1
Max. Brightness
504 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
62

Design and build

Height 154.3 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.2%
73

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Nova 5T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 750 MHz
FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3566
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
9383
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
678
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2468
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
334493
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
365233
60

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10.1
OS size 13 GB
79

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3750 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr
65

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nova 5T
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6912 x 4624
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
78

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2
3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G support No
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
80.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced August 2019
Release date November 2019
Launch price ~ 325 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova 5T may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (211 votes)

