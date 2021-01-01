Huawei Nova 5T Display 65 Performance 73 Battery 79 Camera 65 NanoReview score 70 Category Mid-range Announced August 2019 Release date November 2019 Launch price ~ 325 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Nova 5T

65 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.26 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 412 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% Display tests RGB color space 99.9% PWM Not detected Response time 36.4 ms Contrast 1344:1 Max. Brightness 504 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

62 Design and build Height 154.3 mm (6.07 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.2%

73 Performance All specs and test Huawei Nova 5T in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 Max. clock 2600 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali G76 MP10 GPU clock 750 MHz FLOPS ~691 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3566 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 9383 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 678 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2468 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 334493 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 365233 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Results - 111th place

60 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM EMUI 10.1 OS size 13 GB

79 Battery Specifications Capacity 3750 mAh Charge power 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:25 hr

65 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nova 5T Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 117° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6912 x 4624 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

78 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 - SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G support No

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 80.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced August 2019 Release date November 2019 Launch price ~ 325 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova 5T may differ by country or region