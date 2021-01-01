Huawei Nova 9 Display 89 Performance 70 Battery 78 Camera 75 NanoReview score 79 Category Mid-range Announced September 2021 Release date September 2021 Launch price ~ 440 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Nova 9

89 Display Type OLED Size 6.57 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 392 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

86 Design and build Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 7.77 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.9%

70 Performance All specs and test Huawei Nova 9 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L GPU clock 490 MHz Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 795 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2832 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 530914 AnTuTu 9 Android Smartphone Scores - 128th place

68 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM EMUI 12

78 Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh Charge power 66 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (60% in 18 min) Full charging time 0:38 hr

75 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nova 9 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

88 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM 2/3/5/8 (850/900/1800/1900 MHz) 3G network HSDPA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/34/38/39/40/41/66 5G support No

64 Sound Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2021 Release date September 2021 Launch price ~ 440 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova 9 may differ by country or region