Huawei Nova 9

Huawei Nova 9
Display
89
Performance
70
Battery
78
Camera
75
NanoReview score
79
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2021
Release date September 2021
Launch price ~ 440 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Nova 9
89

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 392 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
86

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 7.77 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.9%
70

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Nova 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L
GPU clock 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
795
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2832
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
530914
68

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM EMUI 12
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh
Charge power 66 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (60% in 18 min)
Full charging time 0:38 hr
75

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nova 9
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
88

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM 2/3/5/8 (850/900/1800/1900 MHz)
3G network HSDPA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/34/38/39/40/41/66
5G support No
64

Sound

Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova 9 may differ by country or region

