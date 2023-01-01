Huawei Nova Y91
- Screen: 6.95" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2376
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
- Camera: 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 7000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 214 grams (7.55 oz)
Review
Display
70
Camera
59
Performance
28
Gaming
46*
Battery
86*
Connectivity
72
NanoReview Score
61*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Nova Y91
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.95 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.89:9
|PPI
|376 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.6%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|171.6 mm (6.76 inches)
|Width
|79.9 mm (3.15 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|214 g (7.55 oz)
|Waterproof
|Yes
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.6%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Max clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
371
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1553
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
263692
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|EMUI 13
Battery
|Capacity
|7000 mAh
|Max charge power
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|2G network
|GSM Bands B2/B3/B5/B8
|3G network
|WCDMA Bands B1/B2/B4/B5/B8
|4G network
|LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B13/B20/B26/B28/B66
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2023
|Release date
|June 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 22 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova Y91 may differ by country or region