Huawei Nova Y91

  • Screen: 6.95" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2376
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
  • Camera: 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 7000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 214 grams (7.55 oz)

Full specifications

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.89:9
PPI 376 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 500 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.6%
Display features - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 171.6 mm (6.76 inches)
Width 79.9 mm (3.15 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 214 g (7.55 oz)
Waterproof Yes
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.6%

Performance

SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610
GPU clock 950 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
371
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1553
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
263692
Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM EMUI 13

Battery

Capacity 7000 mAh
Max charge power 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM Bands B2/B3/B5/B8
3G network WCDMA Bands B1/B2/B4/B5/B8
4G network LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B13/B20/B26/B28/B66
5G support No

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2023
Release date June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 22 W
