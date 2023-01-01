Huawei Nova Y91 Screen: 6.95" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2376

6.95" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2376 SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Camera: 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)

2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 7000 mAh

7000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 214 grams (7.55 oz)

Review Display 70 Camera 59 Performance 28 Gaming 46 * Battery 86 * Connectivity 72 NanoReview Score 61 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.95 inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 19.89:9 PPI 376 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 500 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% Display features - DCI-P3

Design and build Height 171.6 mm (6.76 inches) Width 79.9 mm (3.15 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 214 g (7.55 oz) Waterproof Yes Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 85.6%

Performance All specs and test Huawei Nova Y91 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 GPU clock 950 MHz FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 371 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1553 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 263692 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM EMUI 13

Battery Capacity 7000 mAh Max charge power 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

Camera Specs and camera test of the Nova Y91 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM Bands B2/B3/B5/B8 3G network WCDMA Bands B1/B2/B4/B5/B8 4G network LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B13/B20/B26/B28/B66 5G support No

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2023 Release date June 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 22 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nova Y91 may differ by country or region