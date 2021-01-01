Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei P20 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei P20 Pro
Display
65
Performance
49
Battery
72
Camera
72
NanoReview score
64
Category Flagship
Announced March 2018
Release date April 2018
Launch price ~ 687 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei P20 Pro
65

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9
PPI 408 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM 238 Hz
Response time 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
583 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
73

Design and build

Height 155 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof IP67
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
82%
49

Performance

All specs and test Huawei P20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 767 MHz
FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1833 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1970
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
6633
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
348
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1389
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
209233
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
254079
60

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 10
OS size 12 GB
72

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:30 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:14 hr
Talk (3G)
20:56 hr
72

Camera

Specs and camera test of the P20 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 40 megapixels
Image resolution 7360 x 4912
Zoom Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Monochrome lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
114
Video quality
98
Generic camera score
109
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2300
5G support No
76

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
84.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced March 2018
Release date April 2018
Launch price ~ 687 USD
SAR (head) 0.73 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the P20 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (24 votes)

