Huawei P20 Pro Display 65 Performance 49 Battery 72 Camera 72 NanoReview score 64 Category Flagship Announced March 2018 Release date April 2018 Launch price ~ 687 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei P20 Pro

65 Display Type OLED Size 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2240 pixels Aspect ratio 18.7:9 PPI 408 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 82% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests PWM 238 Hz Response time 4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 583 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

73 Design and build Height 155 mm (6.1 inches) Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) Waterproof IP67 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 82%

49 Performance All specs and test Huawei P20 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 970 Max. clock 2360 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53

- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73 Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Mali G72 MP12 GPU clock 767 MHz FLOPS ~347 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1833 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1970 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 6633 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 348 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1389 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 209233 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 254079 AnTuTu 8 Android Ranking List - 193rd place

60 Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM EMUI 10 OS size 12 GB

72 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 14:30 hr Watching videos (Player) 13:14 hr Talk (3G) 20:56 hr

72 Camera Specs and camera test of the P20 Pro Main camera Matrix 40 megapixels Image resolution 7360 x 4912 Zoom Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP) Wide (main) lens - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 80 mm

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Monochrome lens - 20 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 24 megapixels Image resolution 5632 x 4224 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.9 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 114 Video quality 98 Generic camera score 109

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2300 5G support No

76 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 84.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced March 2018 Release date April 2018 Launch price ~ 687 USD SAR (head) 0.73 W/kg SAR (body) 1.22 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the P20 Pro may differ by country or region