Huawei P30 Lite Display 63 Performance 37 Battery 69 Camera 60 NanoReview score 58 Category Mid-range Announced March 2019 Release date May 2019 Launch price ~ 275 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei P30 Lite

63 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.15 inches Resolution 1080 x 2312 pixels Aspect ratio 19.2:9 PPI 415 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% Display tests RGB color space 99.4% PWM Not detected Response time 42.8 ms Contrast 820:1 Max. Brightness 495 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

57 Design and build Height 152.9 mm (6.02 inches) Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) Thickness 7.43 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 159 gramm (5.61 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 84.2%

37 Performance All specs and test Huawei P30 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G51 GPU clock 1000 MHz FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1687 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5392 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 315 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1280 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 139689 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 157984

60 Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM EMUI 10.0 OS size 20 GB

69 Battery Specifications Capacity 3340 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min) Full charging time 1:55 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 14:45 hr Watching videos (Player) 13:23 hr Talk (3G) 28:50 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life - 115th place

60 Camera Specs and camera test of the P30 Lite Main camera Matrix 24 megapixels Image resolution 5288 x 3968 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 24 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

68 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2300

70 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 88.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2019 Release date May 2019 Launch price ~ 275 USD SAR (head) 1.23 W/kg SAR (body) 1.19 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the P30 Lite may differ by country or region