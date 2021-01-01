Huawei P40 Lite Display 66 Performance 61 Battery 86 Camera 64 NanoReview score 68 Category Mid-range Announced February 2020 Release date March 2020 Launch price ~ 275 USD

66 Display Type LTPS LCD Size 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2310 pixels Aspect ratio 19.2:9 PPI 398 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% Display tests RGB color space 98.8% PWM Not detected Response time 38.4 ms Contrast 976:1 Max. Brightness 512 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

51 Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 83.5%

61 Performance All specs and test Huawei P40 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 810 Max. clock 2270 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP6 GPU clock 820 MHz FLOPS ~551 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card Nano Memory Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 2867 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 7707 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 577 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1839 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 231312 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 325044 AnTuTu 8 Phone Scores - 129th place

60 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM EMUI 10 OS size 14.6 GB

86 Battery Specifications Capacity 4200 mAh Charge power 40 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:10 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 18:04 hr Watching videos (Player) 15:58 hr Talk (3G) 33:21 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking - 23rd place

64 Camera Specs and camera test of the P40 Lite Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Active eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 2100 4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600 5G support No

60 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced February 2020 Release date March 2020 Launch price ~ 275 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the P40 Lite may differ by country or region