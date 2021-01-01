Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei P40 Lite: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei P40 Lite

Huawei P40 Lite
Display
66
Performance
61
Battery
86
Camera
64
NanoReview score
68
Category Mid-range
Announced February 2020
Release date March 2020
Launch price ~ 275 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei P40 Lite
66

Display

Type LTPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.2:9
PPI 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8%
PWM Not detected
Response time 38.4 ms
Contrast 976:1
Max. Brightness
512 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
51

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.5%
61

Performance

All specs and test Huawei P40 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 820 MHz
FLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
2867
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
7707
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
577
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1839
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
231312
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
325044
AnTuTu 8 Phone Scores - 129th place
60

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 10
OS size 14.6 GB
86

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh
Charge power 40 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
18:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:58 hr
Talk (3G)
33:21 hr
64

Camera

Specs and camera test of the P40 Lite
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
79

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Active
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
3G network HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 2100
4G network LTE 850 / 900 / 1800 / 2100 / 1900 / 2300 / 2500 / 2600
5G support No
60

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced February 2020
Release date March 2020
Launch price ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the P40 Lite may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (160 votes)

Competitors

1. P40 Lite vs P20 Lite
2. P40 Lite vs Huawei P30
3. P40 Lite vs P30 Lite
4. P40 Lite vs Honor 20
5. P40 Lite vs Honor 20 Pro
6. P40 Lite vs Mi 9T
7. P40 Lite vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
8. P40 Lite vs Mi 9 Lite
9. P40 Lite vs Nova 5T
10. P40 Lite vs Redmi Note 8T
11. P40 Lite vs Galaxy A51
12. P40 Lite vs Galaxy A71
13. P40 Lite vs P40 Lite E
14. P40 Lite vs Redmi Note 9 Pro
15. P40 Lite vs Redmi Note 9S
16. P40 Lite vs Huawei P40
17. P40 Lite vs P40 Pro

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish