Huawei P40 Pro Display 82 Performance 86 Battery 83 Camera 88 NanoReview score 85 Category Flagship Announced March 2020 Release date March 2020 Launch price ~ 875 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei P40 Pro

82 Display Type OLED Size 6.58 inches Resolution 1200 x 2640 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 441 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 91.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.4% PWM 365 Hz Response time 3 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 495 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

85 Design and build Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 91.6%

86 Performance All specs and test Huawei P40 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G Max. clock 2860 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76

- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Mali G76 MP16 GPU clock 600 MHz FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 Memory card Nano Memory Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3933 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 12832 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 777 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3135 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 484432 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking - 52nd place

60 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM EMUI 11 OS size 16.5 GB

83 Battery Specifications Capacity 4200 mAh Charge power 40 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (27 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (70% in 40 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 15:14 hr Watching videos (Player) 18:11 hr Talk (3G) 22:42 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life - 64th place

88 Camera Specs and camera test of the P40 Pro Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8200 x 6100 Zoom Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 7680 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 2.44 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 40 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 18 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 140 Video quality 105 Generic camera score 128

95 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 21 2G network GSM 2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/6/7/8/9/1/17/18/19/20/26/28/32 5G support Yes

76 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 88.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced March 2020 Release date March 2020 Launch price ~ 875 USD Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the P40 Pro may differ by country or region