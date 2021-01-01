Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei P40 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei P40 Pro

Huawei P40 Pro
Display
82
Performance
86
Battery
83
Camera
88
NanoReview score
85
Category Flagship
Announced March 2020
Release date March 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei P40 Pro
82

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.58 inches
Resolution 1200 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 441 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 91.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4%
PWM 365 Hz
Response time 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
85

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
91.6%
86

Performance

All specs and test Huawei P40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 600 MHz
FLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0
Memory card Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3933
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
12832
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3135
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
484432
60

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 11
OS size 16.5 GB
83

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4200 mAh
Charge power 40 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (70% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
22:42 hr
88

Camera

Specs and camera test of the P40 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8200 x 6100
Zoom Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 7680 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 2.44 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
140
Video quality
105
Generic camera score
128
95

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 21
2G network GSM 2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/6/7/8/9/1/17/18/19/20/26/28/32
5G support Yes
76

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
88.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced March 2020
Release date March 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the P40 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (45 votes)

