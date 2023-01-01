Home > Other Smartphones > Infinix GT 10 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Infinix GT 10 Pro

Infinix GT 10 Pro
  • Screen: 6.67" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: МеdiаТеk Dimеnsity 8050
  • Camera: 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 187 grams (6.6 oz)

Review

Display
83
Camera
65
Performance
44
Gaming
52*
Battery
88*
Connectivity
80
NanoReview Score
68*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications



Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 900 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 162.66 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 75.89 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 187 g (6.6 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
86.9%

Performance

SoC
Chipset МеdiаТеk Dimеnsity 8050
Max clock 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 850 MHz
FLOPS ~980 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
508
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1663
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM XOS 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 45 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash Quad LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Aperture f/2.5
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM B2|3|5|8
3G network WCDMA B1|2|4|5|8
4G network LTE B1|2|3|4|5|7|8|12|1720|28|38|40|41|66
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced August 2023
Release date August 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 45 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the GT 10 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.2 of 5 points (5 votes)

