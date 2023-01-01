Infinix GT 10 Pro Screen: 6.67" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400

6.67" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400 SoC: МеdiаТеk Dimеnsity 8050

МеdiаТеk Dimеnsity 8050 Camera: 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)

3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 187 grams (6.6 oz)

Display Type AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 900 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 162.66 mm (6.4 inches) Width 75.89 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 187 g (6.6 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 86.9%

Performance All specs and test Infinix GT 10 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset МеdiаТеk Dimеnsity 8050 Max clock 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 GPU clock 850 MHz FLOPS ~980 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 508 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1663

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM XOS 13

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 45 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes

Camera Specs and camera test of the GT 10 Pro Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash Quad LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Aperture f/2.5 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM B2|3|5|8 3G network WCDMA B1|2|4|5|8 4G network LTE B1|2|3|4|5|7|8|12|1720|28|38|40|41|66 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced August 2023 Release date August 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 45 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the GT 10 Pro may differ by country or region