Infinix Note 10 Pro
Display
72
Performance
54
Battery
78
Camera
63
NanoReview score
67
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2021
|Release date
|June 2021
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Note 10 Pro
72
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.95 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.5:9
|PPI
|387 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.8%
|Response time
|20.6 ms
|Contrast
|2155:1
Max. Brightness
430 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
52
Design and build
|Height
|172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
|Width
|78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
|Thickness
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.8%
54
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G95
|Max. clock
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2048 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
444
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1152
AnTuTu Rating - 83rd place
60
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|XOS 7.6
78
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (81% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
63
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6912 x 9216
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Monochrome lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3456 x 4608
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|2G network
|GSM B2/B3/B5/B8
|3G network
|WCDMA B1|2|4|5|8
|4G network
|LTE B1|2|3|4|5|7|8|20|28A|28B|B38/B41/B40/B66
|5G support
|No
77
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85.1 dB
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2021
|Release date
|June 2021
|Launch price
|~ 225 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Note 10 Pro may differ by country or region