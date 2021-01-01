Home > Other Smartphones > Infinix Note 10 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Display
72
Performance
54
Battery
78
Camera
63
NanoReview score
67
Category Mid-range
Announced May 2021
Release date June 2021
Launch price ~ 225 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Note 10 Pro
72

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9
PPI 387 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.8%
Display tests
Response time 20.6 ms
Contrast 2155:1
Max. Brightness
430 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
52

Design and build

Height 172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
Width 78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.8%
54

Performance

All specs and test Infinix Note 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 900 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
444
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1152
AnTuTu Rating - 83rd place
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
60

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM XOS 7.6
78

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (81% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:20 hr
63

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Note 10 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 6912 x 9216
Zoom Digital
Flash Quad LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3456 x 4608
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM B2/B3/B5/B8
3G network WCDMA B1|2|4|5|8
4G network LTE B1|2|3|4|5|7|8|20|28A|28B|B38/B41/B40/B66
5G support No
77

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2021
Release date June 2021
Launch price ~ 225 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Note 10 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3 of 5 points (2 votes)

