Infinix Note 12 (2023)

Display
76
Performance
43
Battery
84
Camera
63
NanoReview score
66
Category Mid-range
Announced October 2022
Release date October 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Note 12 (2023)
76

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
54

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86.2%
43

Performance

All specs and test Infinix Note 12 (2023) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
562
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1817
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
325613
CPU 90441
GPU 84036
Memory 74873
UX 73329
Total score 325613
60

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM XOS 10.6
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:32 hr
63

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Note 12 (2023)
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital
Flash Quad LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM B2|3|5|8
3G network WCDMA B1|5|8
4G network LTE B1|2|3|4|5|7|8|20|28A|28B|38|40|41
5G support No
88

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Note 12 (2023) may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (4 votes)

