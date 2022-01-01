Infinix Note 12 (2023) Display 76 Performance 43 Battery 84 Camera 63 NanoReview score 66 Category Mid-range Announced October 2022 Release date October 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Note 12 (2023)

76 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 393 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.2% Display features - DCI-P3

54 Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 86.2%

43 Performance All specs and test Infinix Note 12 (2023) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 562 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1817 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 325613 CPU 90441 GPU 84036 Memory 74873 UX 73329 Total score 325613

60 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM XOS 10.6

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:32 hr

63 Camera Specs and camera test of the Note 12 (2023) Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Flash Quad LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS

77 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM B2|3|5|8 3G network WCDMA B1|5|8 4G network LTE B1|2|3|4|5|7|8|20|28A|28B|38|40|41 5G support No

88 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced October 2022 Release date October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Note 12 (2023) may differ by country or region