Infinix Note 12 Pro

Infinix Note 12 Pro
Display
71
Performance
80
Battery
84
Camera
58
NanoReview score
72
Category Mid-range
Announced July 2022
Release date July 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Note 12 Pro
71

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 7000 nits
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
48

Design and build

Height 164.6 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86.4%
80

Performance

All specs and test Infinix Note 12 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2048 GB
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
60

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM XOS 10.6
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
58

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Note 12 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (108 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4672 x 3504
Aperture f/2.0
Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support No
67

Sound

Headphone audio jack Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced July 2022
Release date July 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Note 12 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.2 of 5 points (5 votes)

