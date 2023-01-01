Infinix Smart 7 Screen: 6.6" TFT LCD - 720 x 1612

6.6" TFT LCD - 720 x 1612 SoC: MediaTek Helio A25

MediaTek Helio A25 Camera: 2 (13 MP + 0.3 MP)

2 (13 MP + 0.3 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 12

Android 12 Weight: 188 grams (6.63 oz)

Review Display 61 Performance 15 Battery 66 Camera 50 Connectivity 68 NanoReview score 50

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Smart 7

61 Display Type TFT LCD Size 6.6 inches Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 267 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 500 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5%

53 Design and build Height 163.76 mm (6.45 inches) Width 75.61 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.65 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 84.5%

15 Performance All specs and test Infinix Smart 7 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio A25 Max clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 4 (4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 660 MHz FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 172 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 601 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 117884 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB

54 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM XOS 10.6

66 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 3:30 hr

50 Camera Specs and camera test of the Smart 7 Main camera Matrix 13 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 2 (13 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS

68 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM B2/B3/B5/B8 3G network WCDMA B1/B5/B8 4G network LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B20/B28A/B28B/B38/B40/B41 5G support No

53 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced February 2023 Release date February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Smart 7 may differ by country or region