Infinix Smart 7
- Screen: 6.6" TFT LCD - 720 x 1612
- SoC: MediaTek Helio A25
- Camera: 2 (13 MP + 0.3 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 12
- Weight: 188 grams (6.63 oz)
Review
Display
61
Performance
15
Battery
66
Camera
50
Connectivity
68
NanoReview score
50
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Smart 7
61
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|267 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
53
Design and build
|Height
|163.76 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|75.61 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.65 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|188 g (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
84.5%
15
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio A25
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|660 MHz
|FLOPS
|~42.8 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
172
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
601
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
117884
Memory
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 512 GB
54
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|XOS 10.6
66
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|3:30 hr
50
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 0.3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|720p at 30 FPS
68
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|2G network
|GSM B2/B3/B5/B8
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/B5/B8
|4G network
|LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B20/B28A/B28B/B38/B40/B41
|5G support
|No
53
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2023
|Release date
|February 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Smart 7 may differ by country or region