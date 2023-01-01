Home > Other Smartphones > Infinix Smart 7: specifications and benchmarks

Infinix Smart 7

Infinix Smart 7
  • Screen: 6.6" TFT LCD - 720 x 1612
  • SoC: MediaTek Helio A25
  • Camera: 2 (13 MP + 0.3 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 12
  • Weight: 188 grams (6.63 oz)

Review

Display
61
Performance
15
Battery
66
Camera
50
Connectivity
68
NanoReview score
50

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Smart 7
61

Display

Type TFT LCD
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 267 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 500 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5%
53

Design and build

Height 163.76 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.61 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.65 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 188 g (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
84.5%
15

Performance

All specs and test Infinix Smart 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio A25
Max clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 660 MHz
FLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
172
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
601
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
117884
Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB
54

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM XOS 10.6
66

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 3:30 hr
50

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Smart 7
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 720p at 30 FPS
68

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM B2/B3/B5/B8
3G network WCDMA B1/B5/B8
4G network LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B20/B28A/B28B/B38/B40/B41
5G support No
53

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced February 2023
Release date February 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Smart 7 may differ by country or region

