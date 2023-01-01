Infinix Zero 30 Screen: 6.78" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400

Display Type AMOLED Size 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 388 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 950 nits HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) 770 nits

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 185 g (6.53 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Gold, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 90%

Performance All specs and test Infinix Zero 30 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8020 Max clock 2600 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78 L3 cache 8 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MP9 GPU shading units 576 GPU clock 850 MHz FLOPS ~979.2 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 6 (Single-Core) 989 Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core) 3141 AnTuTu Benchmark 10 660641 CPU 146892 GPU 238899 Memory 128749 UX 140834 Total score 660641 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM XOS 13

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 68 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (72% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:51 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:27 hr Watching video 13:53 hr Gaming 05:39 hr Standby 90 hr General battery life 29:44 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Zero 30 Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung S5KHM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels Aperture f/2.5 Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.76" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2023 Release date September 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 68 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Zero 30 may differ by country or region