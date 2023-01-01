Home > Other Smartphones > Infinix Zero 30: specifications and benchmarks

Infinix Zero 30

  • Screen: 6.78" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 8020
  • Camera: 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 185 grams (6.53 oz)

Review

Display
82
Camera
78
Performance
58
Gaming
50
Battery
72
Connectivity
79
NanoReview Score
71

Full specifications

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 388 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 950 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
770 nits

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 185 g (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gold, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90%

Performance

All specs and test Infinix Zero 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8020
Max clock 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MP9
GPU shading units 576
GPU clock 850 MHz
FLOPS ~979.2 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
989
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
3141
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
660641
CPU 146892
GPU 238899
Memory 128749
UX 140834
Total score 660641
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM XOS 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 68 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (72% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:27 hr
Watching video 13:53 hr
Gaming 05:39 hr
Standby 90 hr
General battery life
29:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Zero 30
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung S5KHM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels
Aperture f/2.5
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.76"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced September 2023
Release date September 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Zero 30 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (9 votes)

