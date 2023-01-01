Infinix Zero 30
- Screen: 6.78" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
- SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 8020
- Camera: 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 185 grams (6.53 oz)
Review
Display
82
Camera
78
Performance
58
Gaming
50
Battery
72
Connectivity
79
NanoReview Score
71
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Zero 30
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|388 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|950 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
770 nits
Design and build
|Height
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|75 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|185 g (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gold, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90%
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8020
|Max clock
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MP9
|GPU shading units
|576
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~979.2 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
989
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
3141
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
660641
|CPU
|146892
|GPU
|238899
|Memory
|128749
|UX
|140834
|Total score
|660641
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|XOS 13
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|68 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (72% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:51 hr
|Web browsing
|10:27 hr
|Watching video
|13:53 hr
|Gaming
|05:39 hr
|Standby
|90 hr
General battery life
29:44 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung S5KHM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.76"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2023
|Release date
|September 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Zero 30 may differ by country or region