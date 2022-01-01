Home > Other Smartphones > Infinix Zero 5G: specifications and benchmarks

Infinix Zero 5G

Display
79
Performance
60
Battery
89
Camera
67
NanoReview score
72
Category Mid-range
Announced February 2022
Release date March 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Zero 5G
79

Display

Type LTPS LCD
Size 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels
PPI 388 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
504 nits
54

Design and build

Height 168.73 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 76.53 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
88.1%
60

Performance

All specs and test Infinix Zero 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
710
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2189
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
460990
CPU 129016
GPU 118046
Memory 97376
UX 113528
Total score 460990
60

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM XOS 10
89

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
18:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
19:02 hr
Talk (3G)
34:08 hr
67

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Zero 5G
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Quad LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", ISOCELL Plus S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung ISOCELL S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.76"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
84

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM B2|3|5|8
3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8
4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/17/20/28/66/38/40/41
5G support Yes
54

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced February 2022
Release date March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Zero 5G may differ by country or region

