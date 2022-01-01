Infinix Zero 5G Display 79 Performance 60 Battery 89 Camera 67 NanoReview score 72 Category Mid-range Announced February 2022 Release date March 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Zero 5G

79 Display Type LTPS LCD Size 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels PPI 388 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% Display features - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness 504 nits

54 Design and build Height 168.73 mm (6.64 inches) Width 76.53 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 88.1%

60 Performance All specs and test Infinix Zero 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 GPU clock 900 MHz Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 710 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2189 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 460990 CPU 129016 GPU 118046 Memory 97376 UX 113528 Total score 460990

60 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM XOS 10

89 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (30% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:55 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 18:46 hr Watching videos (Player) 19:02 hr Talk (3G) 34:08 hr

67 Camera Specs and camera test of the Zero 5G Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Quad LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Lenses 3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", ISOCELL Plus S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.5

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung ISOCELL S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.76" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

84 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM B2|3|5|8 3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/17/20/28/66/38/40/41 5G support Yes

54 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced February 2022 Release date March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Zero 5G may differ by country or region