Infinix Zero 5G
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Zero 5G
Display
|Type
|LTPS LCD
|Size
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|PPI
|388 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.1%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
504 nits
54
Design and build
|Height
|168.73 mm (6.64 inches)
|Width
|76.53 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
88.1%
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 900
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
710
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2189
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
460990
|CPU
|129016
|GPU
|118046
|Memory
|97376
|UX
|113528
|Total score
|460990
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|ROM
|XOS 10
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
18:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
19:02 hr
Talk (3G)
34:08 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life - 24th place
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", ISOCELL Plus S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung ISOCELL S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.76"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM B2|3|5|8
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8
|4G network
|LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/17/20/28/66/38/40/41
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Zero 5G may differ by country or region