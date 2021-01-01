LG V60 ThinQ Display 74 Performance 87 Battery 92 Camera 71 NanoReview score 80 Category Flagship Announced February 2020 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 750 USD

74 Display Type POLED Size 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 83.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 612 nits

75 Design and build Height 169.3 mm (6.67 inches) Width 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 214 gramm (7.55 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 83.6%

87 Performance All specs and test LG V60 ThinQ in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Max. clock 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 907 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3198 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 530945

52 Software Operating system Android 10.0 ROM LG UX

Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (80% in 60 min) Full charging time 1:45 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 15:36 hr Watching videos (Player) 23:31 hr Talk (3G) 28:20 hr

71 Camera Specs and camera test of the V60 ThinQ Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 118° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

Depth lens - 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/1.9 Focal length 30 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

93 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 22 2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 3G network UMTS 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500 5G support Yes

72 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Flagship Announced February 2020 Release date June 2020 Launch price ~ 750 USD SAR (head) 0.352 W/kg SAR (body) 1.544 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the V60 ThinQ may differ by country or region