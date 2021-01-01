LG V60 ThinQ
Display
74
Performance
87
Battery
92
Camera
71
NanoReview score
80
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the LG V60 ThinQ
74
Display
|Type
|POLED
|Size
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
612 nits
75
Design and build
|Height
|169.3 mm (6.67 inches)
|Width
|77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|214 gramm (7.55 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
83.6%
87
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 2000 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
907
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3198
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
530945
AnTuTu 8 Android Phone Scores - 34th place
52
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|LG UX
92
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (80% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
23:31 hr
Talk (3G)
28:20 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking - 16th place
71
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 0.3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3872 x 2592
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|30 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
93
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|22
|2G network
|GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
|3G network
|UMTS 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
|5G support
|Yes
72
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2020
|Release date
|June 2020
|Launch price
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.352 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.544 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the V60 ThinQ may differ by country or region