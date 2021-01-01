Home > LG Smartphones > LG V60 ThinQ: specifications and benchmarks

LG V60 ThinQ

LG V60 ThinQ
Display
74
Performance
87
Battery
92
Camera
71
NanoReview score
80
Category Flagship
Announced February 2020
Release date June 2020
Launch price ~ 750 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the LG V60 ThinQ
74

Display

Type POLED
Size 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
612 nits
75

Design and build

Height 169.3 mm (6.67 inches)
Width 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 214 gramm (7.55 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
83.6%
87

Performance

All specs and test LG V60 ThinQ in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650
GPU clock 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 2000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
907
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3198
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
530945
52

Software

Operating system Android 10.0
ROM LG UX
92

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (80% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
15:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
23:31 hr
Talk (3G)
28:20 hr
71

Camera

Specs and camera test of the V60 ThinQ
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/1.9
Focal length 30 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
93

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 22
2G network GSM 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
3G network UMTS 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE 700 / 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 / 2600 / 2300 / 2500
5G support Yes
72

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced February 2020
Release date June 2020
Launch price ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.352 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.544 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the V60 ThinQ may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.9 of 5 points (38 votes)

