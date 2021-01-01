Motorola Edge 20
Display
90
Performance
80
Battery
76
Camera
70
NanoReview score
79
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2021
|Release date
|August 2021
|Launch price
|~ 550 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Edge 20
90
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|385 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
73
Design and build
|Height
|163 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|7 mm (0.28 inches)
|Weight
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
89%
80
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
864
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2199
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking - 65th place
61
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
76
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
70
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 79 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.3
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
86
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|5G support
|Yes
50
Sound
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2021
|Release date
|August 2021
|Launch price
|~ 550 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Edge 20 may differ by country or region