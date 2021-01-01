Motorola Edge 20 Display 90 Performance 80 Battery 76 Camera 70 NanoReview score 79 Category Flagship Announced July 2021 Release date August 2021 Launch price ~ 550 USD

90 Display Type OLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 385 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 89% Display features - DCI-P3

73 Design and build Height 163 mm (6.42 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 7 mm (0.28 inches) Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) Waterproof IP52 Rear material Plastic Frame material Metal Colors White, Gray, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 89%

80 Performance All specs and test Motorola Edge 20 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 864 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2199 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking - 65th place

61 Software Operating system Android 11

76 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

70 Camera Specs and camera test of the Edge 20 Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9204 Zoom Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 79 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.3 Pixel size 0.7 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

86 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 18 5G support Yes

50 Sound Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Flagship Announced July 2021 Release date August 2021 Launch price ~ 550 USD Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

