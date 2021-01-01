Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola Edge 20: specifications and benchmarks

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Edge 20
90

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 385 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 89%
Display features - DCI-P3
73

Design and build

Height 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof IP52
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
89%
80

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Edge 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
864
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2199
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
61

Software

Operating system Android 11
76

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
70

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Edge 20
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204
Zoom Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 79 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.3
Pixel size 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
86

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 18
5G support Yes
50

Sound

Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced July 2021
Release date August 2021
Launch price ~ 550 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Edge 20 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (2 votes)

Competitors

