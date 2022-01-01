Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola Edge 30: specifications and benchmarks

Motorola Edge 30

Motorola Edge 30
Display
85
Performance
67
Battery
75
Camera
72
NanoReview score
73
Category Flagship
Announced April 2022
Release date May 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Edge 30
85

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 405 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
497 nits
72

Design and build

Height 159.38 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 74.23 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 6.79 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof IP52
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
86.2%
67

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Edge 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
819
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2335
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
61

Software

Operating system Android 12
75

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4020 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
72

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Edge 30
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Aperture f/2.4
Pixel size 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.14"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
83

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 2/3/5/8
3G network UMTS 1/2/4/5/8
4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/20/26/28/32/38/38//39/40/41/41 HPUE/42/43/66
5G support Yes
66

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced April 2022
Release date May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Edge 30 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

1. Edge 30 or 9 Pro
2. Edge 30 or Nord 2 5G
3. Edge 30 or Edge 20
4. Edge 30 or Pixel 6
5. Edge 30 or Edge 20 Pro
6. Edge 30 or 10 Pro
7. Edge 30 or iQOO 9 Pro

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish