Motorola Edge 30
Display
85
Performance
67
Battery
75
Camera
72
NanoReview score
73
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2022
|Release date
|May 2022
Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Edge 30
85
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
497 nits
72
Design and build
|Height
|159.38 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|74.23 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|6.79 mm (0.27 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
86.2%
67
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
|Max. clock
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
819
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2335
61
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
75
Battery
|Capacity
|4020 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
72
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.14"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
83
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM 2/3/5/8
|3G network
|UMTS 1/2/4/5/8
|4G network
|LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/20/26/28/32/38/38//39/40/41/41 HPUE/42/43/66
|5G support
|Yes
66
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2022
|Release date
|May 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Edge 30 may differ by country or region