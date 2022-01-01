Motorola Edge 30 Display 85 Performance 67 Battery 75 Camera 72 NanoReview score 73 Category Flagship Announced April 2022 Release date May 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Edge 30

85 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 405 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 86.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness 497 nits

72 Design and build Height 159.38 mm (6.27 inches) Width 74.23 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 6.79 mm (0.27 inches) Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) Waterproof IP52 Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 86.2%

67 Performance All specs and test Motorola Edge 30 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Max. clock 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L Memory RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 819 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2335

61 Software Operating system Android 12

75 Battery Specifications Capacity 4020 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

72 Camera Specs and camera test of the Edge 30 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 114° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Aperture f/2.4 Pixel size 0.7 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3.14" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

83 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 2/3/5/8 3G network UMTS 1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/20/26/28/32/38/38//39/40/41/41 HPUE/42/43/66 5G support Yes

66 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Flagship Announced April 2022 Release date May 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Edge 30 may differ by country or region