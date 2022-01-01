Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Display 88 Performance 97 Battery 89 Camera 80 NanoReview score 85 Category Flagship Announced September 2022 Release date September 2022

88 Display Type OLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1250 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 90.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

78 Design and build Height 161.76 mm (6.37 inches) Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.39 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 198.5 gramm (7 oz) Waterproof IP52 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 90.3%

97 Performance All specs and test Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Max. clock 3190 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 6 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 GPU clock 900 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1316 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4197 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1078853 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Ranking - 11th place

61 Software Operating system Android 12

89 Battery Specifications Capacity 4610 mAh Charge power 125 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes

80 Camera Specs and camera test of the Edge 30 Ultra Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 114° Lenses 3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

Depth lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 60 megapixels Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 0.61 microns Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

89 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

82 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced September 2022 Release date September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Edge 30 Ultra may differ by country or region