Display
88
Performance
97
Battery
89
Camera
80
NanoReview score
85
Category Flagship
Announced September 2022
Release date September 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
88

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1250 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
78

Design and build

Height 161.76 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.39 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 198.5 gramm (7 oz)
Waterproof IP52
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.3%
97

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max. clock 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1316
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4197
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1078853
61

Software

Operating system Android 12
89

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4610 mAh
Charge power 125 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes
80

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Edge 30 Ultra
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung ISOCELL HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Depth lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 60 megapixels
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 0.61 microns
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
89

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
82

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced September 2022
Release date September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Edge 30 Ultra may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

