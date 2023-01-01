Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola Edge 40 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Motorola Edge 40 Pro
  • Screen: 6.67" OLED - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Camera: 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
  • Battery: 4600 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 199 grams (7.02 oz)

Review

Display
88
Performance
93
Battery
82
Camera
80
Connectivity
94
NanoReview score
84

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Edge 40 Pro
88

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 394 ppi
Refresh rate 165 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 90.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
1049 nits
83

Design and build

Height 161.16 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.59 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.5%
93

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Edge 40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740
GPU clock 680 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1475
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4861
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1265241
Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0
Memory card No
61

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM My UX
82

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh
Charge power 125 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (83% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:15 hr
Watching video 20:50 hr
Gaming 04:42 hr
Standby 124 hr
General battery life
38:53 hr
80

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Edge 40 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 4576 x 3296
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 0.61 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
94

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM B2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8
4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/32/38/39/40/41/42/43/48/66
5G support Yes
82

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced April 2023
Release date April 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Edge 40 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

5 of 5 points (1 votes)

