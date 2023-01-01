Motorola Edge 40 Pro Screen: 6.67" OLED - 1080 x 2400

6.67" OLED - 1080 x 2400 SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Camera: 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)

3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) Battery: 4600 mAh

4600 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 199 grams (7.02 oz)

Review Display 88 Performance 93 Battery 82 Camera 80 Connectivity 94 NanoReview score 84

88 Display Type OLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 394 ppi Refresh rate 165 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1100 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) 1049 nits

83 Design and build Height 161.16 mm (6.34 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.59 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) Waterproof IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 90.5%

93 Performance All specs and test Motorola Edge 40 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Max clock 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3 L3 cache 8 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 740 GPU clock 680 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1475 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4861 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1265241 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Ranking - 11th place Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 Memory card No

61 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM My UX

82 Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh Charge power 125 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (83% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:23 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:15 hr Watching video 20:50 hr Gaming 04:42 hr Standby 124 hr General battery life 38:53 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life - 38th place

80 Camera Specs and camera test of the Edge 40 Pro Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 114° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.93", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 60 megapixels Image resolution 4576 x 3296 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 0.61 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

94 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM B2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/32/38/39/40/41/42/43/48/66 5G support Yes

82 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced April 2023 Release date April 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

