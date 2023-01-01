Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola Edge Plus (2023): specifications and benchmarks

Motorola Edge Plus (2023)

Motorola Edge Plus (2023)
  • Screen: 6.67" OLED - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Camera: 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 50 MP)
  • Battery: 5100 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 203 grams (7.16 oz)

Review

Display
87
Camera
80
Performance
90
Gaming
100*
Battery
95*
Connectivity
95
NanoReview Score
86*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Edge Plus (2023)
87

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 165 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
82

Design and build

Height 161.16 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.59 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 203 g (7.16 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90%
90

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Edge Plus (2023) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740
GPU clock 680 MHz
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1486
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4809
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1252825
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0
Memory card No
61

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM My UX
95

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5100 mAh
Charge power 68 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (71% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:35 hr
80

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Edge Plus (2023)
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.55"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93"
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76"
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 10000 x 6000
Aperture f/2.2
Pixel size 0.61 microns
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
95

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/k/v/r)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
2G network GSM B2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8
4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/20/25/26/28/29/30/38/39/40/41/41 HPUE/46/48/66/71
5G support Yes
82

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced May 2023
Release date May 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
Notes
    - In the European region, the smartphone comes with a 125-watt power adapter.
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Edge Plus (2023) may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.8 of 5 points (5 votes)

