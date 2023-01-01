Motorola Edge Plus (2023) Screen: 6.67" OLED - 1080 x 2400

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 50 MP)

5100 mAh

Android 13

203 grams (7.16 oz)

Review Display 87 Camera 80 Performance 90 Gaming 100 * Battery 95 * Connectivity 95 NanoReview Score 86 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

87 Display Type OLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 165 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

82 Design and build Height 161.16 mm (6.34 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.59 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 203 g (7.16 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 90%

90 Performance All specs and test Motorola Edge Plus (2023) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Max clock 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3 L3 cache 8 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 740 GPU clock 680 MHz FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1486 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4809 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1252825 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Ranking - 15th place Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5X Channels 4 Storage Storage size 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 Memory card No

61 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM My UX

95 Battery Specifications Capacity 5100 mAh Charge power 68 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (71% in 20 min) Full charging time 0:35 hr

80 Camera Specs and camera test of the Edge Plus (2023) Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 114° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/1.55"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.93"

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76"

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 60 megapixels Image resolution 10000 x 6000 Aperture f/2.2 Pixel size 0.61 microns Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

95 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/k/v/r) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 2G network GSM B2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/20/25/26/28/29/30/38/39/40/41/41 HPUE/46/48/66/71 5G support Yes

82 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced May 2023 Release date May 2023 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

Notes - In the European region, the smartphone comes with a 125-watt power adapter.

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Edge Plus (2023) may differ by country or region