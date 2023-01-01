Motorola Edge Plus (2023)
- Screen: 6.67" OLED - 1080 x 2400
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
- Camera: 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 50 MP)
- Battery: 5100 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 203 grams (7.16 oz)
Review
Display
87
Camera
80
Performance
90
Gaming
100*
Battery
95*
Connectivity
95
NanoReview Score
86*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Edge Plus (2023)
87
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
82
Design and build
|Height
|161.16 mm (6.34 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.59 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|203 g (7.16 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90%
90
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1486
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4809
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1252825
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Ranking - 15th place
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|No
61
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|My UX
95
Battery
|Capacity
|5100 mAh
|Charge power
|68 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (71% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|0:35 hr
80
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|114°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/1.55"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.93"
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76"
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|60 megapixels
|Image resolution
|10000 x 6000
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|0.61 microns
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
95
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/k/v/r)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|2G network
|GSM B2/3/5/8
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8
|4G network
|LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/18/20/25/26/28/29/30/38/39/40/41/41 HPUE/46/48/66/71
|5G support
|Yes
82
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2023
|Release date
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
Notes
- In the European region, the smartphone comes with a 125-watt power adapter.
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Edge Plus (2023) may differ by country or region